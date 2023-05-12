SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kathryn Sandercock pitched a three-hitter to lead third-ranked and top-seeded Florida State to a 9-1, six-inning win over 23rd-ranked and fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the ACC softball semifinals Friday.

The Seminoles (49-8) will play Duke for the title Saturday.

Virginia Tech (37-18) lost in the semifinals for the third straight year.

Addy Greene homered for the Hokies.

BASEBALL

No. 16 Clemson 15, Virginia Tech 4

Billy Amick had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (33-17, 15-10 ACC) past the Hokies (29-17, 11-13) on Friday in Blacksburg.

Carson Jones homered for Tech.

Roanoke eliminated

The third-seeded Maroons (28-17) won their first elimination game Friday in the ODAC tournament in Richmond but lost their second one.

Roanoke beat fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked Randolph-Macon 10-3 in their first game of the day.

Owen Lawn hit a three-run homer and a two-run homer in that win. Mason Staz and Conner Butler also homered. Jackson Murphy and Isaac Brooks combined on a six-hitter.

But second-seeded and second-ranked Shenandoah (38-6) then beat Roanoke 5-3 to eliminate the Maroons.

Staz grounded out with men on first and second to end the game.

Butler had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in the game.

Shenandoah will play Lynchburg for the title Saturday.

Salvino recognized

Washington and Lee's Mitchell Salvino (3.9 GPA) has been named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year.

The All-ODAC first team included Roanoke's Conner Butler, Jacob Bonzon and Brody Langlotz.

The second team included Roanoke's Mason Staz and Jonny Wall, Ferrum's Ozzie Torres and Bryce Thacker and W&L's Evan Blair.

The third team included W&L's John Benner, Campbell Charneco and Zach Perkins.

TRACK AND FIELD

Gorlova, Owens triumph

Virginia Tech's Victoria Gorlova won the triple jump Friday on the second day of the ACC outdoor championships in Raleigh, N.C.

She had a jump of 43 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Cierra Pyles was second (42-11).

Tech's Essence Henderson was third in the women's shot put (55-2).

On the men's side, Virginia's Owayne Owens won the triple jump (facility-record 54-6). It was the fourth time he won an ACC indoor or outdoor title in that event.

Tech's Tyson Jones was second in the shot put (61-1 1/2).

On Thursday night, Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura took third in the 10,000 meters (30:19.24).

Blacksburg grad recognized

Blacksburg High School graduate and VMI graduate transfer Solomon Ghosh of The Citadel has been named the Southern Conference men's outdoor field performer of the year.

He won the discus, took third in the hammer throw and was fifth in the shot put at the SoCon championships.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L finishes 9th in NCAAs

Washington and Lee finished ninth at the NCAA Division III national championships, which concluded Friday in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

W&L had a three-round total of 90-over 966. George Fox won the team title with a 933.

An Shelmire tied for 19th with a 17-over 236.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's James cited

UVa's Ben James (69.3 stroke average) has been named the ACC freshman of the year, becoming the first Cavalier to earn that honor since Denny McCarthy in 2012.

The eighth-ranked James also made the All-ACC first team.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Generals, Maroons honored

W&L’s Allie Schwab (33 goals, 25 assists) has been named the ODAC offensive player of the year.

W&L’s Eugenie Rovegno (33 caused turnovers) was named the defensive player of the year for the second straight year.

Rockbridge County graduate Maddie Coleman of ODAC champ W&L was named the coach of the year.

Salem graduate Lilly Blair (4.0 GPA) of Roanoke College was named the scholar-athlete of the year for the second time. She is a triple major in math, economics and actuarial science.

Schwab, Rovegno and Blair were joined on the All-ODAC first team by Roanoke’s Libby Bowman (Salem), Sophia Chickering, Natalie Mason and Addison Schmidt and W&L’s Hanna Bishop, Jenny Lisovicz, Shannon Timoney, Sam Van Belle and Caroline Kranich.

The second team included Roanoke’s Grace Koutouzis and Sydney Harrison, Ferrum’s Makaila Veney and W&L’s Walker McKnight and Caroline Wise.