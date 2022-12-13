In the region: Virginia Tech men to play in 2023 Disney tourney

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will play in the ESPN Events Invitational next November at Walt Disney World Resort.

Virginia Tech confirmed a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Tuesday that Tech will be part of the eight-team field.

The annual three-day tournament is held the week of Thanksgiving at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

According to Rothstein, the field will also include Texas A&M, which is steered by former Hokies coach Buzz Williams.

Rothstein reported that the field will also include VCU, Penn State, Iowa State, Butler, Boise State and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team yet to be determined.

The pairings have not been announced.

Virginia Tech went 1-2 in the inaugural tournament in 2006, when the event was known as the Old Spice Classic.

— Mark Berman

MEN'S BASKETBALL

American 69, VMI 61

Matt Rogers scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (8-2) past the Keydets (5-7) on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

Tony Felder had 21 points for VMI, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. Asher Woods tallied 14 points and Sean Conway had 13 points.

The Eagles, who made 14 3-pointers, won their eighth straight game.

American shot 57.9% from the field in the second half.

Averett 75, Ferrum 72

Jason Sellars scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (6-4, 2-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-6, 2-2) on Monday night in Danville.

Johnny Franklin sank a 3-pointer to give Ferrum a 72-71 lead with 1:59 left. But Ferrum had three missed shots and a turnover the rest of the way.

Bryson McLaughlin made a jumper to give Averett a 73-72 lead with 1:31 to go. Caleb Coleman made a layup to extend the lead to 75-72 with 10 seconds left.

Deshone Hicks and Marcus Neal each had 19 points for Ferrum. Washington had 16 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

FOOTBALL

VMI's Snyder earns AP honor

VMI senior linebacker Stone Snyder was named to the Associated Press FCS All-America third team Tuesday.

He had 107 tackles (including 51 solo) in 10 games this year. This is the third straight season he has earned All-America honor.

Snyder entered the transfer portal last month as a graduate transfer.

The All-America first team included William and Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and W&M linebacker John Pius.

The second team included Richmond offensive lineman Ryan Coll.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cavs, Generals recognized

Virginia's Annie McDonough (three goals, six assists) has been named a first-team Division I All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

UVa's Daniela Mendez-Trendler (eight goals, three assists) made the third team.

On the Division III side, Tess Muneses (seven goals, eight assists) of Washington and Lee made the first team for the second straight year.

W&L's Freddie Tobeason (14 goals, 14 assists) made the third team.