LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oliver Roche scored in the 88th minute to give the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team a 2-1 win over fifth-ranked Louisville on Friday night.

Virginia Tech (1-2-3, 1-0-1 ACC) beat the Cardinals (4-1-1, 0-1-1) for the fifth straight time. Four of the wins in the streak have come in Louisville.

This is the ninth straight season in which Tech has beaten a ranked foe.

Roche, a freshman from Denmark, scored for the third time in the Hokies’ past four games.

Virginia transfer Andy Sullins of the Hokies scored in the 43rd minute to tie the game at 1.

Timi Adams had four saves for Tech.

VOLLEYBALL

East Carolina 3, Virginia Tech 2

Angeles Alderete had 19 kills to lead the Pirates (9-2) to a 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over the Hokies (10-1) in the Virginia Tech Classic on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Elayna Duprey had 19 kills and 15 digs for the Hokies.

On Friday night in the Virginia Tech Classic, the Hokies beat Queens 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-11 to improve to 10-0 for the first time in program history. Tech broke the school record for the best start to a season, eclipsing the 9-0 start by the 2009 Hokies.

Duprey had 18 kills in the win.