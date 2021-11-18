In the region: Virginia Tech men win in NCAAs

BLACKSBURG — Kahlil Dover scored in the 72nd minute to give Virginia Tech a 2-1 win over Campbell in the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday night.

The Hokies (11-5-3) will visit No. 11 overall seed West Virginia (11-3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday. WVU had a first-round bye.

Kyle McDowell scored in the 41st minute to give Tech a 1-0 lead, but Daniel Hernandez of the Camels (15-4-2) tied the match in the 56th minute.

Ben Martino had two saves for the Hokies.

WRESTLING

Hokies to host Buckeyes

Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech (0-0) will host ninth-ranked Ohio State (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cassell Coliseum.

Fourth-ranked Mekhi Lewis of Tech will face sixth-ranked Ethan Smith at 174 pounds.

In another clash of note, ninth-ranked Bryce Andonian of Tech will face second-ranked Sammy Sasso at 149.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Roanoke 65, Methodist 63

Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 17 points Wednesday night to help the Maroons (3-0) fend off the visiting Monarchs (1-4).