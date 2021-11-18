In the region: Virginia Tech men win in NCAAs

BLACKSBURG — Kahlil Dover scored in the 72nd minute to give Virginia Tech a 2-1 win over Campbell in the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday night.
The Hokies (11-5-3) will visit No. 11 overall seed West Virginia (11-3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday. WVU had a first-round bye.
Kyle McDowell scored in the 41st minute to give Tech a 1-0 lead, but Daniel Hernandez of the Camels (15-4-2) tied the match in the 56th minute.
Ben Martino had two saves for the Hokies.
WRESTLING
Hokies to host Buckeyes
Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech (0-0) will host ninth-ranked Ohio State (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cassell Coliseum.
Fourth-ranked Mekhi Lewis of Tech will face sixth-ranked Ethan Smith at 174 pounds.
In another clash of note, ninth-ranked Bryce Andonian of Tech will face second-ranked Sammy Sasso at 149.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 65, Methodist 63
Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 17 points Wednesday night to help the Maroons (3-0) fend off the visiting Monarchs (1-4).
Kasey Draper (Northside) added 13 points for Roanoke, which shot 52.3% from the field.
Ferrum 67, Averett 66
FERRUM — James Smith Jr. scored with 10.4 seconds left to give the Panthers (1-1) a win over the Cougars (0-3) on Wednesday night.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 18 points for Ferrum, while Smith added 15 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hollins 55, Guilford 48
Tia Tucker had 16 points and nine rebounds Wednesday night to help host Hollins (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) beat the Quakers (1-1, 0-1) for the first time since December 2004.
Hollins won for just the third time in the 60-game history of the series.
Unoma Aguolu added 14 points, nine rebounds and six steals for Hollins, which won its fourth straight game.
W&L 79, Ferrum 61
LEXINGTON — Hanna Malik scored 22 points Wednesday night to lead the Generals (1-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-3, 0-1).
Megan Horn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for W&L, which broke a school record by earning its 11th straight home win.
Cameron Hawkins had 14 points for Ferrum.
UCF 59, UVa 38
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tay Sanders had 15 points to lead Central Florida (2-1) past the Cavaliers (0-3) on Wednesday night.
UVa shot just 31.8% from the field.
ETC.
Athletes honored for academics
Lord Botetourt graduate Miette Veldman (3.81 GPA) of James Madison and Rockbridge County graduate Kennedy Clemmer (4.0) of Roanoke were named to the academic all-district team for volleyball by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
Also earning the honor in volleyball were W&L's Sydney Heifner (3.85) and Ashley Webb (3.85).
In football, Galax graduate Caleb Spurlin (3.62 undergraduate GPA, 3.95 graduate GPA) of Appalachian State and Auburn High graduate Drew Hill (4.0) of Ferrum earned the honor.
Also earning the honor in football were W&L's Alex Wertz (3.46), Rob Harvey (3.80), Robert Poindexter (3.82), Dean Johnson (3.43) and Kyle Wood (3.73) and UVa's Devin Darrington (3.37).