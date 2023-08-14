The reigning America East Conference men's basketball champion will visit Cassell Coliseum in mid-December.

Virginia Tech is scheduled to host Vermont on Dec. 16 according to a contract obtained through a public records request by The D1 Docket.

The contract states Tech will pay Vermont $90,000 for the game, which is similar to payments the Hokies will make to teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Southern Conference Missouri Valley Conference and the Patriot League in the upcoming season.

Those teams from the other leagues are coming off losing conference records last season.

The Catamounts aren't like those other teams. They went 14-2 and won the America East tournament to secure the league's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Vermont finished with a 23-11 record after losing to Marquette in the NCAA tournament first round.

Vermont hasn't played at Virginia Tech since the 1974-75 season.

Tech won that matchup 107-87 on Dec. 31, 1974.