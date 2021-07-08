In the region: Virginia Tech men's basketball to visit Dayton

The University of Dayton announced it will host the Virginia Tech men's basketball team on Dec. 12 to kick off a home-and-home series.

The Hokies will host their former Atlantic 10 rivals the following season.

Dayton went 14-10 overall and 9-6 in A-10 play last season, when it lost in the first round of the NIT. Dayton went 29-2 during the abbreviated 2019-20 season, when current NBA player Obi Toppin was the team's star.

The Hokies last played the Flyers in the 2019 Maui Invitational. Tech last visited Dayton in January 2000, when the Hokies belonged to the A-10.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Denison hires Koch

Denison, an NCAA Division III school in Ohio, announced it has hired Washington and Lee assistant Eric Koch as its new head coach.

Koch, a W&L graduate, was on the W&L staff the past seven seasons.

GOLF

Coaches, players cited