In the region: Virginia Tech men's basketball to visit Dayton

The University of Dayton announced it will host the Virginia Tech men's basketball team on Dec. 12 to kick off a home-and-home series.
The Hokies will host their former Atlantic 10 rivals the following season.
Dayton went 14-10 overall and 9-6 in A-10 play last season, when it lost in the first round of the NIT. Dayton went 29-2 during the abbreviated 2019-20 season, when current NBA player Obi Toppin was the team's star.
The Hokies last played the Flyers in the 2019 Maui Invitational. Tech last visited Dayton in January 2000, when the Hokies belonged to the A-10.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Denison hires Koch
Denison, an NCAA Division III school in Ohio, announced it has hired Washington and Lee assistant Eric Koch as its new head coach.
Koch, a W&L graduate, was on the W&L staff the past seven seasons.
GOLF
Coaches, players cited
Virginia Tech's Carol Robertson, who steered the Hokies to their first appearance in the NCAA national championships, has been named the state Division I women's coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
UVa's Beth Lillie, who finished ninth at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I women's player of the year.
UVa's Jennifer Cleary, who finished fourth at the ACC championships, was chosen the state Division I women's rookie of the year.
Lillie was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Becca DiNunzio and Emily Mahar and UVa's Riley Smith.
W&L's Megan Kanaby, who won the ODAC championship and who finished eighth at the NCAA Division III championships, has been named the state small-college women's player of the year.
Kelsie Carralero, who steered W&L to the ODAC title, was chosen the state small-college women's coach of the year.
On the men's side, UVa's George Duangmanee (72.92 stroke average) was named the Division I rookie of the year.
Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence made the Division I all-state first team.
The men's small-college all-state first team included W&L's Pierce Robinson and Franklin County graduate John Hatcher Ferguson of Hampden-Sydney.
ETC.
Players honored for academics
UVa men's lacrosse player Kyle Kology (3.86 GPA) and UVa men's tennis player Carl Soderlund (3.73 graduate-school GPA/3.72 undergraduate GPA) have been named to the academic all-district at-large team for Division I by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Division III men's at-large team included W&L wrestler Bryce Crew (3.83) and W&L swimmer Danny Lynch (3.96).
On the women's side, UVa swimmer Paige Madden (3.84), UVa tennis player Natasha Subhash (3.96) and UVa rower Sophia Kershner (3.51) made the team for Division I.
The Division III women's at-large team included W&L lacrosse player Landon Shelley (3.89).