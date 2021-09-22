 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech men's soccer defeats William and Mary
WILLIAMSBURG — Pol Monells scored in the 72nd minute to give the 12th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s soccer team a 3-2 win over William and Mary on Tuesday night.

Diba Nwegbo scored in the 59th minute to give the Tribe (2-2) a 2-1 lead, but Jacob Labovitz scored on a header for the Hokies (4-1-2) in the 62nd minute to tie the game.

Camron Lennon scored in the first half for Virginia Tech to tie the game at 1.

MEN’S SOCCER

JMU 1, UVa 0, 2 OT

HARRISONBURG — Melker Anshelm scored in the 109th minute to give the Dukes (6-2) a double-overtime win over the Cavaliers (2-4-1) on Tuesday night.

It was James Madison’s first win over UVa since 1980. UVa had gone 19-0-1 in the 20 meetings since that 1980 game before suffering Tuesday’s loss.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SVU 4, Randolph 3

LYNCHBURG — Kassaundra Gorton scored in the 89th minute to give the Knights (3-2-2) a win over the Wildcats (3-4) on Wednesday.

Makya Lindgren scored two goals for Southern Virginia, while Makinna Winterton added one.

