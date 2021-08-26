In the region: Virginia Tech men's soccer ties UMKC in opener

HARRISONBURG — The 15th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team tied Missouri-Kansas City 2-2 in the JMU Invitational on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

The game was tied at 2 at the end of regulation. The teams played less than seven minutes of overtime before the game was halted by lightning. The game never resumed because of the weather and was ruled a draw.

Tech's Landon Ameres scored in the 34th minute to tie the game at 1. Tech freshman Tyler Taber scored in the 36th minute to give the Hokies a 2-1 lead, but Shfeo Lar scored in the 66th minute for the Roos.

Matt Zambetti had one save for the Hokies.

Tech played without All-ACC third-team forward Jacob Labovitz, who had to miss the game after receiving a red card in last season's Sweet 16 loss to Seton Hall.

MEN'S SOCCER

George Washington 4, VMI 0

WASHINGTON — Oscar Haynes Brown scored two goals to lead the Colonials past the Keydets in the season opener for both teams.

His first goal came 66 seconds into the game.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Iona 4, VMI 3