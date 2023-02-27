Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has another vacancy on his offensive staff.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is leaving the Hokies after one year at the school to join the staff at Notre Dame.

Rudolph announced his departure on Twitter on Monday.

"I am incredibly grateful to have been able to work side by side with these coaches, this staff, this administration and especially these student-athletes," he wrote in his Twitter statement. "Sometimes, the moment you feel at home and comfortable, God pushes you in a new direction and presents you with new challenges."

Rudolph did not mention his new school in the statement, but Pry did when he put out his own statement.

"I want to congratulate Joe Rudolph on his new opportunity at Note Dame," Pry said in a news release. "We are thankful for Joe and his many contributions to our program. We fully support him in this career opportunity."

Notre Dame has been looking for a new offensive line coach since Harry Hiestand retired earlier this month.

Pry hired Rudolph in January 2022 to be his offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Rudolph spent seven seasons as then-Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's offensive line coach and associate head coach before getting the Tech job. He was Chryst's offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh before following Chryst to Wisconsin.

Pry also needs a new quarterbacks coach. Brad Glenn left earlier this month to become the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

— Mark Berman

TRACK AND FIELD

VMI's Midgett honored

VMI's Keyandre Midgett was named the men's most outstanding athlete at the Southern Conference indoor championships, which concluded Sunday.

Midgett won the triple jump (15.24 meters) and took second in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump at the two-day meet.

VMI's Andrew Grainger won the weight throw (16.78 meters), with teammate Herbert Brooks third.

Nick Brown was second in the 400 meters. The VMI foursome of Xander Topos, Richard Edwards, Trent Whittaker and Brown was second in the 4x400 relay.

Whittaker was third in the 800. Liam McBride was third in the 60-meter hurdles.

VMI took fourth in the men's team standings and seventh in the women's standings.

On the women's side, Eleyah Armstrong won the long jump (school-record 5.86 meters) and the 60 meters (school-record 7.56 seconds).

Taylor Hill took second in the pole vault.

Generals, Maroons win ODAC titles

Lynchburg swept the men's and women's team titles at the ODAC indoor championships, which concluded Sunday at Roanoke College.

Washington and Lee's Zach Moore was named the men's scholar-athlete of the year, with W&L's Parker Hawk winning the women's honor.

The Lynchburg men totaled 169 points, with Bridgewater second and W&L third. Roanoke was fifth.

The Lynchburg women had 181 points at the two-day meet, with W&L second with 130 points. Roanoke was third.

Roanoke's Brady Fowler won the men's 60 meters (school-record 6.84 seconds), while teammate Samuel Crawford won the 400 (school-record 49.63).

The Roanoke quartet of Brandon Heffinger, Lorenzo Camobreco, Fowler and Crawford won the 4x400 relay (school-record 3:24.94).

W&L's Evan Langhammer (Patrick Henry) won the pole vault (4.55 meters).

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd won the 3,000 (10:13.21) and the 5,000 (17:38.31).

Hawk won the mile (5:11.14). W&L's Camille Gillum won the high jump (school-record 1.66 meters).

Roanoke's Grace Fowler won the shot put (12.36 meters).

BASEBALL

No. 14 Virginia Tech 15, Bryant 8

Chris Cannizarro hit for the cycle Sunday to help the Hokies (5-2) beat Bryant (1-5) in Blacksburg.

The Bucknell graduate transfer became the first Hokie to hit for the cycle at English Field since Tim Smalling in 2010.

He tripled in the first inning, homered in the second, singled in the fourth and doubled in his fourth plate appearance, which came in the sixth.

He homered again in the seventh inning and finished 5 of 6 on the day.