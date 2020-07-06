Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young announced Monday he has promoted Kevin Giltner to assistant coach.
Giltner served on the Tech staff last season as the special assistant to the head coach. He spent six years on Young's staff at Wofford, including five years as an assistant coach, before making the move with Young to Tech. He played for Young at Wofford before becoming a coach.
Giltner succeeds Antwon Jackson, who left Tech to become an assistant coach at East Carolina. ECU officially announced Jackson's hiring Monday, as well as the promotion of Steve Roccaforte from assistant to associate head coach. Roccaforte was once a Tech assistant under Buzz Williams.
MEN'S LACROSSE
VMI hires coach
VMI announced the hiring of James Purpura as men's lacrosse coach.
Purpura was VMI's offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator in the 2017 and 2018 seasons before becoming the coach at NCAA Division III member Arcadia (Pennsylvania). He was named the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference coach of the year.
He succeeds his former boss, Jon Birsner, who left VMI to become the boys lacrosse coach and assistant athletic director at Culver Military Academy in Indiana.
