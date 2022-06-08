In the region: Virginia Tech relay team falls short at NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Virginia Tech men’s 4x100-meter relay team did well Wednesday on the first night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, but not quite well enough.

The Tech foursome of Kahleje Tillmon, Torrence Walker, Kennedy Harrison and Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck finished 10th overall with a time of 38.987 seconds in Wednesday’s prelims. Only the top nine teams advanced to Friday’s final, including Clemson, which was ninth overall at 38.984 seconds.

The Tech quartet was third in its heat only the top two finishers in each of the three heats automatically qualified for the final. Texas, North Carolina A&T and Clemson advanced by having the top three times among all the non-automatic qualifiers, with Clemson edging Tech for the third of those spots.

Also Wednesday, Blacksburg High School graduate Ben Fleming of Virginia Tech finished 13th overall in the prelims of the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8 minutes, 37.79 seconds. Only the top 12 advanced to Friday’s final.

The top five finishers in each of the two heats of that event automatically qualified. Montana State’s Levi Taylor and Washington State’s Colton Johnsen qualified by having the top two times among all the non-automatic qualifiers. Johnson beat out Fleming for the second of those spots with a time of 8:31.64. Johnson actually took 11th overall the 12th-place finisher was one of the automatic qualifiers.

UVa’s Yasin Sado was 14th overall in that event (8:41.63), with Tech’s Ben Nibbelink 20th overall (8:46.25).

Virginia Tech’s Khalil Bedoui finished 17th in the men’s hammer throw with a throw of 219 feet.

GOLF

Green, Owenby make local hall: Andrew Green and Phil Owenby have been chosen as this year’s inductees for the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

Green, a Lord Botetourt High School and Virginia Tech graduate, specializes in renovating and restoring golf courses. He is the president and principal architect of A.H. Green Design/Green Golf & Turf Inc. He was named by Golf Digest in 2018 as the No. 3 renovation expert in the nation. He has renovated Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course and Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course, among others.

Owenby used to be a golf pro at Roanoke Country Club and at Hunting Hills Country Club, among other clubs. The Charlottesville native is now the chief development officer for The Dormie Network, whose portfolio includes Roanoke’s Ballyhack Golf Club.

COLLEGES

Radford Hall of Fame adds 5: Radford University has announced this year’s class for its athletic hall of fame.

The five-member class includes All-Big South pitcher Jim Abbott, who holds the school career marks for wins (24) and strikeouts (284) All-American soccer player Helen Negrey two-time Big South basketball player of the year Art Parakhouski, who led Radford to the 2009 NCAA Tournament Big South women’s basketball player of the year Patrinda Toney, who led Radford to four sweeps of the Big South regular-season and tournament titles and former sports information director Mike Ashley.

They will be inducted in September.