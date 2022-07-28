In the region: Virginia Tech reveals nonleague men's basketball schedule

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program unveiled its full nonconference schedule Thursday.

Tech will host only one nonconference team (Dayton) that had a winning record last season.

The Hokies will open the season at home on Nov. 7 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Delaware State. The Hornets went just 2-25 overall and 0-14 in the MEAC last season. The teams last met in 2019.

Tech will host Lehigh on Nov. 10. Lehigh went 13-19 overall and 10-8 in the Patriot League last season. The teams last met in 2019.

The Hokies will host William and Mary on Nov. 13. The Tribe went 5-27 and 4-14 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season. It will be the teams' first duel in 17 years.

As previously announced, Tech will play three games in the Charleston Classic from Nov. 17-20.

The Hokies will host Charleston Southern on Nov. 25. The Buccaneers went 6-25 overall and 1-15 in the Big South last season. It will be the teams' first meeting in six years.

Virginia Tech will host Minnesota in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 28, as previously announced. The Golden Gophers were 13-17 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten last season.

As previously reported, Tech will host 2022 NIT participant Dayton to wrap up a home-and-home series. The rematch will be on Dec. 7. The Flyers went 24-11 overall (including a win over Tech) and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 last season.

As previously announced, Tech will face Oklahoma State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 11.

The Hokies will host Grambling State on Dec. 17 in their nonleague finale. The Tigers were 12-20 overall and 9-9 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season. It will be the teams' first meeting in seven years.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Recent grads to play in Salem

A doubleheader featuring four teams comprised of recent high school graduates will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

There will be 2022 seniors from Alleghany, Auburn, Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Eastern Montgomery, Franklin County, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Jefferson Forest, Lord Botetourt, North Cross, Northside, Salem, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, Staunton River and William Byrd.

Between the two seven-inning games, the Ray Bellamy high school player of the year award will be announced and the Posey Oyler Scholarship and the Kevin Bowles Scholarship will be presented.

Admission is free.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

W&L hires Coleman

Washington and Lee announced it has hired Rockbridge County High School graduate Maddie Coleman as its new women's lacrosse coach.

Coleman succeeds Brooke O’Brien, who steered W&L for 15 seasons. O'Brien, who guided W&L to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals last season, left last month to take the reins at Amherst.

Coleman spent the past nine seasons as an assistant at Denison University in Ohio. She was named the assistant coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association in 2018. She helped Denison make nine NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including a Final Four berth in 2021 and a Sweet 16 berth last season.

Coleman was an All-American goalkeeper at Gettysburg. She helped her team win the NCAA Division III title in 2011.

SWIMMING

UVa's Aikins wins gold

Virginia sophomore Jack Aikins won the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 1:57.52 Wednesday on the second night of the U.S. national championships in Irvine, California.

UVa's Anna Keating took second in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.82), with teammate Ella Nelson finishing third.

Reilly Tiltmann of UVa was third in the women's 200 backstroke.

UVa signee Claire Tuggle took bronze in the 200 freestyle; Katie Ledecky won gold.