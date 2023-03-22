Virginia Tech’s Dave Cianelli swept the ACC men’s and women’s indoor track and field coach of the year awards Wednesday.

The sweep was fitting for Cianelli, who led the Hokies to a sweep of the ACC men’s and women’s indoor track and field team titles at the league championships. He swept the awards for the second straight year.

Cianelli has guided the Tech men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs to 21 ACC team titles.

Virginia Tech’s Kenna Stimmel was named the ACC women’s indoor freshman of the year. She won the pole vault at the ACC championships and took fourth in that event at the NCAA championships.

MEN’S SWIMMING

N.C. State sets NCAA record in medley relay

The North Carolina State quartet of Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss set an NCAA record with a winning time of 1:20.67 in the 200-yard medley relay to highlight the opening day's action at the NCAA championships in Minneapolis.

Their time broke the previous record of 1:21.13 that was set last season by Florida.

The Wolfpack were one of five ACC teams in the race. Virginia was the only other squad to finish in the top 10, as the Cavaliers' quartet of Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Max Edwards and August Lamb finished eighth with a mark of 1:22.51.

The Hokies’ team of Forest Webb, AJ Pouch, Landon Gentry and Will Hayon was one of two squads to be disqualified on the final leg of the race.

Texas set an NCAA record in the 800 medley relay with a time of 6:03.42.

Virginia Tech finished fourth in its heat and 13th overall with a time of 6:14.96. Virginia placed second in its heat and had a time of 6:16.91.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 8 Virginia 7, Virginia Tech 0

Mans Dahlberg defeated Frank Thompson (Blacksburg) 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles as the Cavaliers (15-4) secured a sweep at home over the Hokies (7-10).

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 11, VMI 0

Garrett Michel homered and drove in four runs, Carson DeMartini went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and the Hokies (13-7) routed the Keydets (13-9).

No. 8 Virginia 6, Georgetown 4

Griff O’Ferrall went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the Cavaliers (19-2) edged the Hoyas (11-9) in Charlottesville.

Washington and Lee 12, Eastern Mennonite 2

Nick Lagges went 3 for 3 with two homers and four RBIs as the Generals (12-6) defeated the Royals (5-15).

Roanoke 5, Averett 2

Jackson Murphy struck out nine over seven innings, Jonny Wall had two hits and two RBIs, and the Maroons (11-8, 4-1) picked up a road win over the Cougars (3-13-1, 0-5).

SOFTBALL

Charlotte 3, No. 11 Virginia Tech 2

Three Charlotte batters hit solo home runs off Hokies starter Emma Lemley to give the Knights (16-12) an upset road win over the Hokies (22-6).

Lemley struck out 14 and allowed four hits. Jayme Bailey hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh.

North Carolina State 8, Radford 7

Hannah Goodwin went 3 for 4 with a walk-off solo homer in the seventh inning as the Wolfpack (11-17) claimed a home win over the Highlanders (8-14).

Rachel Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Radford.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 9, Southern Virginia 8

Gabe King scored a game-high four goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights (2-6) surrendered a four-goal lead and fell in a road contest to the Battling Bishops (4-3).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Virginia Tech 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5

Olivia Vergano scored a season-high five goals, Kyla Frank had her second consecutive hat trick, and the Hokies (5-5) secured a neutral-site win over the Mountaineers (1-7).

No. 5 James Madison 10, No. 12 Virginia 8

Savannah Derey (Patrick Henry) scored three goals as the Dukes (9-1) claimed a home victory over the Cavaliers (7-3).

No. 4 Washington and Lee 19, Mary Washington 11

Hanna Bishop scored four of her game-high eight goals in the first quarter as the Generals (8-0) cruised to a road win over the Eagles (6-4).

Southern Virginia 15, Bridgewater 13

Alissa Johnson scored six goals, including the go-ahead tally with 6:17 remaining, to lift the Knights (3-3) to a road win over the Eagles (4-4).

Brevard 12, Ferrum 10

Willow Cooper scored a game-high five goals and added an assist for the Panthers (4-4), but they couldn’t overcome Brevard’s six-goal first quarter in a loss to the Tornados (6-2).