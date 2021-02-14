In the region: Virginia Tech softball sweeps Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. — Keely Rochard pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 4-0 win over Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Rochard struck out seven batters and walked none.

Emma Ritter, a freshman, and Kelsey Bennett each had an RBI double. Tech freshman Cameron Fagan had two hits, including an RBI single.

The Hokies (3-0) also beat the Owls (0-3) twice on Saturday, winning 6-0 in both games.

Rochard pitched a three-hit shutout in the first game, striking out 11 and walking two. Ritter had a solo homer and an RBI single, while freshman Addy Greene had a two-run homer. Cana Davis, who missed last season with an injury, had an RBI double.

Tech freshman Ivy Rosenberry threw a three-hit shutout in the second game, striking out two and walking none. Jayme Bailey had three hits, including a two-RBI double and a two-RBI single.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 UVa 14, No. 12 Army 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Moore scored three goals to lead the Cavaliers (2-0) past the Black Knights (0-1) on Sunday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER