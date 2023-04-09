DURHAM, N.C. — The Virginia Tech baseball team split a doubleheader with Duke on Sunday, losing the first game 3-1 but winning the second game 5-2.

Virginia Tech starter Drue Hackenberg (2-4) struck out 11 batters in eight innings to get the win in the second game. He allowed one unearned run, two hits and two walks.

Brady Kirtner (Christiansburg) pitched the ninth for Tech, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one.

The Hokies (18-11, 5-9 ACC) led 5-0 midway through the seventh.

Carson DeMartini had two hits, including a two-run homer, for Tech. Carson Jones had two hits and scored two runs. Garrett Michel, Jack Hurley and Chris Cannizzaro each had an RBI single.

In the first game, Alex Gow, Charlie Beilenson, Fran Oschell III and James Tallon combined on a two-hitter for Duke (20-11, 7-7). Gow (3-2) pitched the first five innings and did not allow a hit.

The Blue Devils led 3-0 after two innings.

This was supposed to be a three-game series, but the teams were unable to play Friday or Saturday because of rain.

BASEBALL

No. 7 UVa 6, No. 20 Miami 3

Jake Gelof hit a pair of two-run homers to help the Cavaliers (28-4, 11-4 ACC) beat the Hurricanes (20-12, 8-7) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Gelof now has 37 homers, tying E.J. Anderson's UVa career record.

UVa swept the three-game series for its first sweep of Miami since 2012. UVa has swept two ACC series this year — the first time that has happened since 2016.

Virginia took over sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division.

It was UVa's 21st straight home win dating back to last season, extending the nation's longest home winning streak.