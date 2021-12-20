In the region: Virginia Tech splits in wrestling

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The eighth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team went 1-1 on the first day of the Journeyman Collegiate Duals on Monday, beating Hofstra but losing to No. 6 Arizona State.

Tech squashed Hofstra 35-3. Arizona State beat the Hokies 23-13. Tech is now 4-2 on the season.

Among the Tech wins of note against Hofstra, fourth-ranked Korbin Myers beat Ty Cymmerman 18-2 at 133 pounds; fourth-ranked Mekhi Lewis beat Ericson Velasquez 16-0 at 174; and ninth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat Charles Small 6-3.

Arizona State (3-0) won seven of the bouts against Tech, including the first six. Among those Arizona State wins, third-ranked Brandon Courtney beat No. 16 Sam Latona 8-4 at 125; No. 14 Michael McGee knocked off Myers 8-7; and third-ranked Jacori Teemer beat No. 22 Connor Brady 3-1 in overtime at 157.

Lewis beat Ryan Rochford 19-3 for the first of Tech's three wins. Bolen beat Josh Nummer 20-2. Fourteenth-ranked heavyweight Nathan Traxler beat Jack Porter 7-1.

FOOTBALL

Keydets honored

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks) was named a second-team Stats Perform FCS All-American by a Stats Perform media panel Monday, while VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm made the third team.

The first team included William and Mary defensive lineman Nate Lynn, James Madison place-kicker Ethan Ratke and JMU snapper Kyle Davis.

Snyder was joined on the second team by JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, JMU receiver Antwane Wells, JMU defensive lineman Bryce Carter, Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner and Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler.

Soderholm was joined on the third team by JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

UVa-Indiana series scheduled

Virginia and Indiana announced Monday that they have agreed to a two-game series.

UVa will host the Hoosiers on Sept. 4, 2027. UVa will visit Indiana on Sept. 16, 2028.

The teams have split their four all-time meetings, with Indiana having won the last two meetings in 2017 and 2018.