In the region: Virginia Tech sweeps ACC indoor track team titles

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech won the men's team crown and tied Duke for the women's team title Saturday at the ACC indoor track and field championships at Rector Field House.

The three-day meet marked the first time Tech swept both titles at the ACC indoor championships.

The Tech men had 105 points to runner-up Florida State's 72, claiming the title for the second straight year. Virginia was 10th.

Tech and Duke tied atop the women's standings with 86 points. UVa was fifth.

The Tech women had a 10-point lead over second-place Duke entering the final event, the 4x400 relay. But Duke won the event, while Tech was 10th and did not score a point in that event.

The crowns were the 18th and 19th ACC team titles for the Tech men’s and women’s cross-country and track and field program.

Blacksburg graduate Cole Beck of the Hokies was named the most valuable men's track performer of the meet, while Tech's Victoria Gorlova was named the most valuable women's field performer.

Beck won the 200 meters (20.95 seconds) and took third in the 60 meters.

Gorlova won the triple jump (44 feet, 2 1/2 inches).

Tech's Lindsey Butler won the women's 800 meters for the second straight year, breaking meet, school and facility records with a time of 2:01.23.

UVa's Maria Deaviz won the shot put (school-record 54-11 1/2).

Virginia's Owayne Owens won the men's triple jump (54-3 3/4) for the second straight year, with Tech's Chauncey Chambers second (53-5 1/2).

Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was second in the 3,000 (7:50.42), while Tech's Conner McClure was third in the men's pole vault (17-3).

Virginia Tech's Barbora Malikova was second in the 400 (53.32).

UVa's Jada Seaman was third in the women's 200 (23.53).

WRESTLING

Luth, Sallah win regional titles

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — Washington and Lee's Ryan Luth and Riley Parker, Roanoke College's Mahlic Sallah and Southern Virginia's Nico Ramirez qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships with their performances at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships, which concluded Saturday.

Luth won the 157-pound title. He went 5-0 at the tournament, including a 9-7 win over Nick Barnhart of Messiah in the final.

Parker finished third at 125. He beat Jared Kuhns of York 6-2 in the third-place match.

Sallah won the title at 184. He beat Colton Babcock of Wilkes 7-4 in the final.

Ramirez was second at heavyweight. He lost to John Fulmer of Lycoming 5-0 in the final

W&L was fourth out of 20 schools in the team standings. Roanoke was seventh, Ferrum eighth and SVU 17th.

SOFTBALL

No. 7 Va. Tech wins twice

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Hokies (11-2) won two games Saturday, beating Miami of Ohio 8-0 in five innings and defeating South Carolina 5-3.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) pitched a four-hit shutout in the first game, striking out six and walking one. Morgan Overaitis had three hits and two RBIs.

Keeley Rochard pitched a two-hitter against South Carolina, striking out 10 and walking one. Emma Ritter and Bre Peck homered.