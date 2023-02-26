LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech swept the team titles at the ACC indoor track and field championships, which concluded Saturday.

The Tech men won the team crown for the third straight year. Tech had 110.5 points at the three-day meet to runner-up Florida State's 76 points. Virginia was sixth.

The Tech women won the team title for the second straight year. Tech had 93 points to runner-up Duke's 91. It looked like Duke was going to win the final event, the 4x400 relay, to claim the team title, but a last-minute baton drop disqualified the Blue Devils in the relay.

UVa was ninth in the women's standings.

Tech's Tyson Jones won the men's shot put Saturday (61-3), with UVa's Justin Rogers third.

Virginia Tech's Conner McClure won the pole vault (17-7 1/2), with teammates Jacob Rice and Harrison Rice second and third.

Cole Beck (Blacksburg) of the Hokies took second in the 60 meters and third in the 200.

Tech's Kennedy Harrison was third in the 400, while Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was third in the 3,000.

UVa's Conor Murphy was second in the 800. UVa's Wes Porter was third in the mile. Teammate Owayne Owens was third in the triple jump.

On the women's side, Tech's Victoria Gorlova won the triple jump (43-0 1/4), with teammate Cierra Pyles second.

Tech's Katrin Brzyszkowska was third in the women's shot put.

UVa's Esther Seeland was second in the 800.

TRACK AND FIELD

Radford women 4th

Radford finished fourth at the Big South indoor championships, which concluded Saturday.

Sophie Magson was second in the mile, while Kandace McIvor took second in the pentathlon.

The foursome of Kate McLearen, Julia Burkley, MacKenzie Gardner and MegAnne Gilmore was second in the distance medley relay.

Chloe Wellings was third in the 5,000 and the 3,000.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Miami 85, UVa 74

Destiny Harden had 20 points and 11 rebounds Sunday to lead the host Hurricanes (18-11, 11-7 ACC) past the Cavaliers (15-14, 4-14).

Camryn Taylor had 21 points for UVa, which had only six players in uniform.

UVa's London Clarkson served a one-game suspension after being whistled for a fighting foul in Thursday's game. Yonta Vaughn missed the game because of concussion protocols.

UVa will be the 13th seed in the league tournament. Virginia will meet No. 12 seed Wake Forest in the first round at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Randolph-Macon 61, Guilford 48

Daniel Mbangue had 18 points Sunday to lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Yellow Jackets (27-1) past the third-seeded Quakers (22-6) in the ODAC tournament title game at the Salem Civic Center.

WRESTLING

Area wrestlers advance

Wrestlers from Roanoke College, Ferrum and Washington and Lee earned bids to the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional championships at York College in Pennsylvania.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class at the two-day tournament earned bids to the national championships.

W&L's Ryan Luth beat York's Jared Bair 9-3 in the third-place match at 157 pounds.

W&L's Harrison Kelly took second at 165. Alvernia's Matt Lackman pinned him in the final.

W&L's Cameron Blizard took second at 184. Alvernia's Isaac Kassis beat him 4-2 in the final.

Roanoke's Mahlic Sallah (Cave Spring) beat Frank Medina of Stevens Institute of Technology 5-3 in the third-place match at 184.

Ferrum's Braden Homsey took second at 197. Camden Farrow of York beat him 9-4 in the final.

Ferrum's Rayshawn Dixon beat Palmer Rodenhaber of Alvernia 5-3 in double overtime in the third-place match at heavyweight.

W&L finished third in the team standings, with Ferrum eighth. Roanoke tied for ninth.

W&L's Nathan Shearer was named the regional coach of the year, while W&L's Alex Radsky was named the regional staff person of the year.

The Division III championships will be held March 10-11 at the Berglund Center.

PRO HOCKEY

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 4

Brady Heppner scored on a short-handed breakaway with less than six minutes left to give the Rail Yard Dawgs (25-14-3) a comeback win over the Ice Bears (25-16-3) on Saturday night in front of a team-record 7,015 fans at the Berglund Center.

With Knoxville up 2-0 in the first period, Roanoke goalie Austyn Roudebush replaced Brody Claeys.

Nick Devito scored for Roanoke in the second period, but the visitors answered with two more goals. Roanoke's Nick Ford and Devito scored in the final minute of the second period to cut the lead to 4-3.

Mac Jansen scored 4:31 into the third to tie the game.

Roudebush had 13 saves.