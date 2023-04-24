Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis has been named the state wrestler of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Caleb Henson of the Hokies was named the state rookie of the year.

Tony Robie of the Hokies was named the state coach of the year.

Lewis won the ACC title at 174 pounds and took fourth at the NCAA championships.

Henson won the ACC title at 149 pounds and took fifth at the NCAAs.

Robie steered Virginia Tech to a share of the ACC regular-season title. Tech was second at the ACC championships and finished ninth at the NCAAs.

Henson and Lewis were joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, Tom Crook, Bryce Andonian and Hunter Catka and UVa's Justin McCoy, Neil Antrassian and Michael Battista.

The second team included Virginia Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiasburg), Andy Smith (Christiansburg), Eddie Ventresca and Connor Brady, UVa's Jarod Verkleeren, Ferrum's Rayshawn Dixon and Washington and Lee's David Rubin and Evan Lindler.

MEN'S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

W&L's Langhammer honored

ODAC pole vault champ Evan Langhammer of W&L has been named the state small-college field rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The small-college all-state first team included Roanoke's Brady Fowler and W&L's Charles Scharf.

Langhammer was joined on the second team by Roanoke's Samuel Crawford and W&L's Ty del Casal.

MEN'S GOLF

Robinson in 2nd at ODAC tourney

W&L senior Pierce Robinson is in first place entering Tuesday's third and final round of the ODAC championships at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Robinson shot a school-record 64 on Sunday and shot a 2-under 70 on Monday for a two-day total of 10-under 134. He has a two-shot lead over Guilford's Sam Davidson.

Fifth-ranked Guilford leads the team standings with a 1-over 577. No. 10 W&L is in second at 5-over 581.

BASEBALL

Greensboro 8, SVU 7

Evan Sykes belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the host Pride (16-18, 10-7 USA South) a win over the Knights (12-22, 4-14) on Monday.

Southern Virginia scored four runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 7. Tyson Toller hit a three-RBI double, advanced on a Benjamin Horsley single and scored on Ryan Farris' grounder.