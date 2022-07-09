In the region: Virginia Tech sweeps top all-state softball honors

Virginia Tech swept the four major awards in voting for the Division I all-state softball team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Keely Rochard, who is now pitching professionally for the USSSA Pride, was named the pitcher of the year for the second time. She went 26-4 with 328 strikeouts for Tech this year.

Outfielder Emma Ritter (.400) was named player of the year, becoming the first Hokie to earn that honor in 13 years.

Pete D'Amour, who steered the 46-10 Hokies to the NCAA Super Regionals, was chosen coach of the year.

Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley (16-6) was chosen the rookie of the year.

Rochard, Ritter and Lemley were joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Cameron Fagan, Bre Peck and Meredith Slaw.

The all-state second team included Radford's Cori McMillian and Virginia's Katie Goldberg, Bailey Winscott, Madison Harris and Aly Rayle (who is joining George Mason as a graduate transfer).

The late James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett also made the second team.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Sambach, Scott honored

UVa's Amanda Sambach (72.85 stroke average) has been named both the state Division I co-player of the year and the rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

UVa's Ria Scott, whose team finished 15th at the NCAA national championships, was named coach of the year.

Sambach was joined on the first team by Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar and UVa's Beth Lillie and Jennifer Cleary.

The second team included Virginia Tech's Becca DiNunzio and UVa's Celeste Valinho.

Old Dominion's Jana Melichova was the other golfer who was named co-player of the year.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's Patel cited

UVa's Deven Patel (72.25 stroke average) has been named the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The all-state first team included Radford's Bryce Corbett and Virginia Tech's Daniel Azallion.

The second team included Virginia Tech's Connor Burgess and UVa's George Duangmanee.

Liberty's Kieran Vincent was named the player of the year, while Liberty's Jeff Thomas was chosen coach of the year.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UVa’s Clark recognized

UVa's Rachel Clark (64 goals) was named the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

James Madison took home the other top honors, with Isabella Peterson named the player of the year, Shelley Klaas the coach of the year and Mairead Durkin chosen the defensive player of the year.

Clark was joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech’s Olivia Vergano and UVa’s Ashlyn McGovern, Aubrey Williams and Mackenzie Hoeg.

The second team included Virginia Tech’s Sophie Student and Jordan Tilley.