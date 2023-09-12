Virginia Tech director of men’s swimming and diving Sergio Lopez Miro was one of three people named Tuesday to the International Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Lopez Miro has coached in four Olympics. He was an assistant for Singapore at the 2012 and 2021 Olympics. He was the Netherlands Antilles head coach in 2008 and the Singapore head coach in 2016.

The former Olympic bronze medalist swimmer is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Hokies. The Virginia Tech men finished a program-best ninth at the NCAA championships last season, with Youssef Ramadan becoming the first NCAA champ in the history of the Tech swimming program. Tech finished 20th on the women’s side.

Lopez Miro has been an assistant at Auburn and was the head coach at West Virginia and at The Bolles School, a high school swimming powerhouse in Florida.

The new class will be inducted next month in Pennsylvania.

MEN’S GOLF

Radford triumphs

The Highlanders won the team title at Davidson’s River Run Collegiate tournament, which concluded Tuesday in Davidson, N.C.

Radford topped the 14-team field with a 6-under 834 in the two-day, three-round tournament.

Radford’s Bryce Corbett took second in the 80-man field with a 7-under 203. Nicholas Taliaferro tied for third with a 4-under 206. Bobbby Dudeck tied for eighth at 1-under 209.