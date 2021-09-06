In the region: Virginia Tech ties Seton Hall in men's soccer

LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski scored twice to lead the Generals (3-0) past the Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Ferrum 31, Averett 24

FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Panthers past the Cougars on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ferrum jumped to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.

Tmahdae Penn had nine catches for 131 yards and two TDs for Ferrum. Devin Hansen scored on a 90-yard interception return for Ferrum, while Seth Deaton kicked a 26-yard field goal.

Christopher Newport 28, W&L 24

NEWPORT NEWS — Matt Dzierski scored on a 6-yard run with 39 seconds left to give the Captains a win over the Generals on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dzierski threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs.

Jack Pollard ran for 93 yards and threw for 52 yards for W&L. Josh Breece, Coby Kirkland and Alex Wertz each ran for a TD for W&L, while Arturo Ramirez kicked a 35-yard field goal.