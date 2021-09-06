In the region: Virginia Tech ties Seton Hall in men's soccer

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 10th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team tied No. 20 Seton Hall 3-3 in double overtime Monday in North Carolina State's George Tarantini Classic.
Pol Monells, Conor Pugh and Landon Ameres scored for the Hokies (2-0-2), who lost to Seton Hall in the Sweet 16 last spring.
Luca Dahn of the Pirates (2-0-2) scored in the 67th minute to cut the Tech lead to 3-2. Teammate JP Marin scored in the 74th minute to tie the game. Neither team scored in overtime.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 11 Maryland, 2 UVa 1
WASHINGTON — Brayan Padilla scored in the 78th minute to give the Terrapins (4-0) a win over the Cavaliers (2-1) on Monday at Audi Field.
UVa's Michael Tsicoulias scored in the first half for UVa, but Ben Bender scored on a penalty kick in he 61st minute to tie the game.
Roanoke splits pair
SALISBURY, Md. — Quinn Kunath scored in the 63rd minute to give the Maroons a 2-1 win over Salisbury on Saturday.
But on Sunday in Salisbury, Luke Duswalt scored in the 73rd minute to give St. Mary's (3-0) a 1-0 win over the Maroons (2-1).
No. 11 W&L 1, Oglethorpe 0
ATLANTA — Samuel Bass scored in the 18th minute to give the Generals (1-0-1) a win over the Stormy Petrels (0-1) on Saturday at Emory's Sonny Carter Invitational.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 3 UVa 2, JMU 0
HARRISONBURG — Diana Ordonez scored twice in the second half to give the Cavaliers (6-0) a win over the Dukes (1-4) on Sunday.
No. 9 Santa Clara 2, Virginia Tech 0
HARRISONBURG — Izzy D'Aquila and Skylar Smith scored to give the defending NCAA champion Broncos (3-1-2) a win over the Hokies (4-2) at JMU on Sunday.
Radford 8, Delaware State 0
RADFORD — Kat Parris and Izzy Armstrong each scored twice to lead the Highlanders (4-0) past the Hornets (0-3) on Saturday. It was Radford's most lopsided home win over a Division I foe in 14 years.
Roanoke wins twice
Makayla Metzler scored twice to lead the host Maroons a 6-0 win over Millsaps on Saturday.
On Sunday, Morgan O'Neill scored twice to lead the host Maroons (3-0) to a 4-1 win over Farmingdale State (1-1).
W&L 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0
LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski scored twice to lead the Generals (3-0) past the Titans (1-2) on Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Ferrum 31, Averett 24
FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Panthers past the Cougars on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ferrum jumped to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.
Tmahdae Penn had nine catches for 131 yards and two TDs for Ferrum. Devin Hansen scored on a 90-yard interception return for Ferrum, while Seth Deaton kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Christopher Newport 28, W&L 24
NEWPORT NEWS — Matt Dzierski scored on a 6-yard run with 39 seconds left to give the Captains a win over the Generals on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Dzierski threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs.
Jack Pollard ran for 93 yards and threw for 52 yards for W&L. Josh Breece, Coby Kirkland and Alex Wertz each ran for a TD for W&L, while Arturo Ramirez kicked a 35-yard field goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 8 UVa 3, Towson 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels, Noa Boterman and Taryn Tkachuk scored to give the Cavaliers (3-1) a win over the Tigers (0-3) on Sunday.
Ferrum 8, Meredith 0
FERRUM — Dominique Harper scored four goals to lead the Panthers (2-0) past Meredith (0-1) on Sunday.
W&L 3, Denison 0
LEXINGTON — Freddie Tobeason, Grace Weise and Tess Muneses scored to give the Generals (2-0) a win over Denison (0-2) on Sunday.