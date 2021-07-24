In the region: Virginia Tech to host Radford in men's basketball

One Radford High School graduate will coach against another when the Virginia Tech men's basketball team hosts Radford University on Nov. 15.

The game has yet to be announced, but the contract for the game was obtained from Tech by The Roanoke Times. Tech will pay Radford $60,000 for the game.

Tech's coach is Radford High graduate Mike Young, while the Highlanders' rookie coach is Radford High graduate Darris Nichols. Nichols was one of Young's assistants at Wofford in the 2013-14 season.

This will be the second straight season Radford has visited the Hokies.

Tech has also scheduled a home game with St. Francis (Pennsylvania), according to another contract obtained by The Roanoke Times. Tech will pay St. Francis $75,000 for the Nov. 18 game.

Virginia Tech has yet to announce its full nonconference schedule, which also includes road games against Navy, Dayton and Maryland and neutral-site games against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte and against Memphis and either Iowa State or Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

— Mark Berman

BASEBALL

Mariners sign Alford