In the region: Virginia Tech to host Radford in men's basketball

One Radford High School graduate will coach against another when the Virginia Tech men's basketball team hosts Radford University on Nov. 15.
The game has yet to be announced, but the contract for the game was obtained from Tech by The Roanoke Times. Tech will pay Radford $60,000 for the game.
Tech's coach is Radford High graduate Mike Young, while the Highlanders' rookie coach is Radford High graduate Darris Nichols. Nichols was one of Young's assistants at Wofford in the 2013-14 season.
This will be the second straight season Radford has visited the Hokies.
Tech has also scheduled a home game with St. Francis (Pennsylvania), according to another contract obtained by The Roanoke Times. Tech will pay St. Francis $75,000 for the Nov. 18 game.
Virginia Tech has yet to announce its full nonconference schedule, which also includes road games against Navy, Dayton and Maryland and neutral-site games against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte and against Memphis and either Iowa State or Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.
— Mark Berman
BASEBALL
Mariners sign Alford
Former Virginia Tech pitcher Peyton Alford announced on Twitter that he has signed with the Seattle Mariners as an undrafted free agent.
The left-hander was 2-6 with a 5.03 ERA, 91 strikeouts and 39 walks in 68 innings as a fifth-year senior this year.
WOMEN'S WRESTLING
Ferrum coach exits
Ferrum College announced that Breonnah Neal has stepped down "to pursue other opportunities."
Neal guided the Panthers for two seasons. With Neal at the helm, Alisha Elizalde earned All-America honors in 2020 and Kat Pendergrass did so this year. Ferrum tied for 13th this year at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
W&L coaches honored
Washington and Lee's Erin Ness has been named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Division III Atlantic South Region coach of the year, while W&L's Hailey Barrett was named the Division III Atlantic South Region assistant coach of the year.
The Generals went 16-3 this year, winning the ODAC title and advancing to the Division III quarterfinals.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Cavs recognized
UVa's Connor Shellenberger (37 goals, 42 assists) has been named both the state Division I player of the year and the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Lars Tiffany, who steered UVa to the NCAA title, was named the state Division I coach of the year.
UVa's Petey LaSalla (137 ground balls, 277 faceoff wins) was named the defensive player of the year.
Shellenberger and LaSalla were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Payton Cormier, Matt Moore, Dox Aitken, Jeff Conner, Peter Garno, Kyle Kology, Cade Saustad, Alex Rode and Jared Conners.
On the small-college side, Southern Virginia's Zach Danneman and Ty Veres made the first team.