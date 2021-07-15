In the region: Virginia Tech to play Memphis in NIT Season Tip-Off

ESPN announced Thursday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will face Memphis in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The four-team field for the tournament had previously been announced, but the pairings were revealed Thursday.

Xavier will meet Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 (the day before Thanksgiving) on ESPNU, followed by the Virginia Tech-Memphis duel at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Memphis, which was led in scoring last season by ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II, won the postseason NIT in March. The Tigers, who are steered by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, went 20-8 overall and 11-4 in the American Athletic Conference.

The third-place game will air at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS, with the title game airing at 9:30 p.m. that night on ESPN2.

FOOTBALL

Harris, Frailer honored

Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris (Hidden Valley) has been named a Division I second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.