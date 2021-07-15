In the region: Virginia Tech to play Memphis in NIT Season Tip-Off

ESPN announced Thursday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will face Memphis in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The four-team field for the tournament had previously been announced, but the pairings were revealed Thursday.
Xavier will meet Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 (the day before Thanksgiving) on ESPNU, followed by the Virginia Tech-Memphis duel at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Memphis, which was led in scoring last season by ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II, won the postseason NIT in March. The Tigers, who are steered by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, went 20-8 overall and 11-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
The third-place game will air at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS, with the title game airing at 9:30 p.m. that night on ESPN2.
FOOTBALL
Harris, Frailer honored
Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris (Hidden Valley) has been named a Division I second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Harris, who graduated cum laude from Charlotte in 2019 with a 3.68 GPA, had a 3.65 GPA in the 2020-21 school year while pursuing a second bachelor's degree. He became the first Academic All-American in the Charlotte football program's history.
On the Division III side, Washington and Lee defensive lineman Andrew Frailer (3.75) was named a first-team Academic All-American.
UVa adds recruit
Xavier Brown, a three-star running back from Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky, has verbally committed to Virginia.
He becomes the 11th member of UVa's 2022 recruiting class. His announcement streamed live online.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown also received scholarship offers from Boston College, Liberty, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to Rivals.com.
— Bennett Conlin, The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
SWIMMING
VMI coach exits
VMI announced that men's and women's swimming and diving coach Andrew Bretscher has stepped down "to pursue other career opportunities."
Bretscher guided VMI for four seasons. The men's team went 4-1 overall this year and finished fourth out of five teams at the America East Conference championships. The women's team went 2-3 overall this year and was last out of seven teams at the conference meet.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Berry recognized
W&L's Courtney Berry (3.97 GPA) has been named a Division III first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cavaliers cited
UVa's Derek Johnson (3.70 GPA) and Owayne Owens (3.88) have been named to the academic all-district first team for Division I men's track and field/cross country.
On the women's side, UVa's Michaela Meyer (3.32 undergraduate GPA and a 3.89 GPA as a graduate student) earned the honor.
BASEBALL
Greenway, Plunkett honored
Ferrum outfielder Josh Greenway, a North Cross graduate who hit .345, and Roanoke designated hitter Carter Plunkett, a Patrick Henry graduate who hit .405, have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.