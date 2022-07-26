In the region: Virginia Tech to play Old Dominion in Charleston Classic

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will square off with Old Dominion in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 17.

The tournament's eight-team field was announced in March, but the first-round pairings were not announced by ESPN until Tuesday. The tournament will be held at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

ESPN2 will air the ODU-Virginia Tech game at 2 p.m on Nov. 17, which is a Thursday. It will be the teams' first meeting since ODU beat the visiting Hokies in December 2007. Sun Belt Conference newcomer ODU, which is steered by former Virginia coach Jeff Jones, went 13-19 overall and 8-10 in Conference USA last season.

If Virginia Tech wins, it will face the winner of the Penn State-Furman first-round game in the Nov. 18 semifinals. If Virginia Tech loses to ODU, it will meet the Penn State-Furman loser in the consolation bracket on Nov. 18. Penn State was 14-17 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten last season, while Furman was 22-12 overall and 12-6 in the Southern Conference. Virginia Tech's Nov. 18 game will be at noon or 2:30 p.m.

The other first-round games will be South Carolina vs. Colorado State, and Davidson vs. The College of Charleston. Virginia Tech will meet one of those four teams on Nov. 20.

Virginia Tech won the Charleston Classic in 2018.

GOLF

Davidov leads VSGA tournament

Lord Botetourt High School graduate and George Mason signee Samir Davidov grabbed the second-round lead Tuesday at the 70th Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship at the River Bend Club in Great Falls.

Davidov, who was tied for third place after shooting a 2-under 69 in Monday's first round, shot a 3-under 68 on Tuesday. He enters Wednesday's final round with a two-day total of 5-under 137.

Vienna teen Matt Moloney is in second at 4-under 138.

Lovettsville teen Logan Reilly was the first-round leader with a 4-under 67 on Monday, but he shot a 4-over 75 on Tuesday. He is tied for third with Leesburg teen Vaughn McMeans at even-par 142.

Richmond teen Hudson Pace and Vanderbilt recruit Chase Nevins of Great Falls are tied for fifth at 1-over 143.

Northside High School graduate and Emory & Henry recruit Peyton Spangler is tied for seventh with Ryan Slonaker of Penn Laird at 2-over 144. Spangler was tied for second place after shooting a 3-under 68 on Monday, but he shot a 5-over 76 on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Padres sign UVa's Ortiz

Virginia announced Tuesday that first baseman/pitcher Devin Ortiz has signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent.

Ortiz hit .286 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 47 RBIs as a graduate student this year, which was his fifth season on the Cavaliers. On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 37 strikeouts and three walks in 26 2/3 innings this year. He was one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.