In the region: Virginia Tech, UVa announce men's basketball schedules

The Virginia Tech and Virginia men's basketball programs announced the ACC portions of their 2022-23 schedules Tuesday.

The programs had previously announced the nonconference portions of their schedules.

Virginia Tech will open ACC play at home on Dec. 4 (a Sunday) against powerhouse North Carolina. UNC returns starters Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Leaky Black from the team that made the NCAA championship game last season. Tech beat UNC in the ACC tournament semifinals last season.

The Hokies will host Duke on Jan. 23 in a Monday game that will presumably be part of ESPN's "Big Monday" lineup. Virginia Tech, which beat the Blue Devils in the ACC tournament title game last season, will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 25 (a Saturday).

Virginia Tech will visit UVa on Jan. 18 (a Wednesday) and will host the Cavaliers on Feb. 4 (a Saturday).

Tech's other ACC home games will be against Clemson, N.C. State, Syracuse, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Miami and Florida State. Six of Tech's 10 ACC home games will be weekend affairs.

UVa will open ACC play against visiting Florida State on Dec. 3.

Virginia will host UNC on Jan. 10 and will visit the Tar Heels on Feb. 25.

UVa will host Duke on Feb. 11.

Virginia's other ACC home games will be against Syracuse, BC, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Louisville. Six of UVa's 10 ACC home games will be Saturday games.

Full UVa and Virginia Tech schedules in Scoreboard.

BASKETBALL

VMI announces schedule

VMI has announced its full schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Andrew Wilson's first game as VMI's coach will come at Richmond on Nov. 7.

Richmond is one of three Atlantic 10 schools that will host VMI, along with Davidson and Fordham.

The nonleague schedule also includes a Nov. 18 game at Longwood. VMI will also play two neutral-site games at Longwood, taking on Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Nov. 19 and Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 20.

VMI will also visit Presbyterian and American.

The home opener will be Nov. 10 against U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Penn State-New Kensington.

VMI will host Navy on Dec. 3 and Radford on Dec. 10.

The nonleague home schedule also includes Carlow, which is transitioning from the NAIA to NCAA Division III, and National Christian College Athletic Association member Regent.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's James breaks record

Virginia freshman Ben James broke the school's tournament record with a 20-under 196 to win the Streamstrong Invitational, a three-round tournament which concluded Tuesday in Bowling Green, Florida.

UVa won the team title with a school-record 56-under 808. The old mark of 45-under 819 was set in 2014 at a tournament in Texas.

Virginia began the tournament Monday with a 21-under 267, tying the program's single-round record.