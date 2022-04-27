In the region: Virginia Tech, UVa get NCAA women's golf bids

Virginia Tech and Virginia received at-large bids to the NCAA Division I women's golf tournament Wednesday.

Both squads were assigned to a 12-team regional at the University of Michigan Golf Course. Eighth-ranked UVa will be the second seed in the regional, with Tech the No. 6 seed. The 54-hole regional will be held May 9-11.

This is the fourth straight NCAA bid for the Hokies. This is the 16th time the Cavaliers have received an NCAA bid.

San Jose State is the top seed in the regional, with Michigan the third seed. The other teams in the regional are Arkansas, Central Florida, North Carolina, Washington, Ohio State, Pepperdine, Xavier and Oakland.

The regional will also include six individuals, including Jana Melichova of Old Dominion.

There are six regionals. The top four teams in each regional, as well as the top two golfers in each regional who are not on those four teams, will advance to the national championships in Arizona.

Ten ACC teams received bids, including Wake Forest, which is a No. 1 seed.

BASEBALL

Peacock hires Benetti

Jason Benetti, who was the play-by-play voice for the Salem Avalanche in 2007 and 2008, has been named the play-by-play announcer for the Peacock streaming service's new Major League Baseball package.

Peacock will air an NBC Sports-produced game every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. or noon, beginning with a May 8 game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. The debut game will also air on NBC.

Benetti has been a Chicago White Sox announcer since 2016 and has done Major League baseball games for ESPN since 2011. He did the baseball play-by-play for NBC at last year's Olympics.

He also does college football and basketball games for ESPN.

Ferrum 11, Emory & Henry 10, 10 inn.

Clayton Michael hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to give the Panthers (14-24) a win over the Wasps (9-26) on Wednesday in Emory.

Michael had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs. Teammate Grayson Chitwood had three hits and scored three runs. Justin Brady added three hits and two RBIs.

Roanoke 14, Guilford 8

Conner Butler had three hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs to lead the Maroons (21-13, 10-8 ODAC) past the Quakers (10-21, 4-14) on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jonny Wall had two hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs for Roanoke.

W&L 12, Bridgewater 8

Zach Perkins had three hits and scored four runs to lead the visiting Generals (18-14, 12-8 ODAC) past the Eagles (23-14, 10-8) on Wednesday.

Brian Wickman, Mitchell Salvino and Drew Larsen each had two hits and two RBIs for Washington and Lee.

Radford 8, East Tenn. State 6

James Taussig had three hits and one RBI to lead the host Highlanders (13-27) past the Buccaneers (24-13) on Tuesday night.

Ryan Gilmore had two hits and two RBIs for Radford.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 25, Randolph 0

Sydney Harrison, Tiernan Connor, Emerson Foster and Riley Chase scored three goals apiece to lead the host Maroons (13-3, 6-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (5-8, 2-5) on Wednesday.

Knights honored

Alissa Johnson of Southern Virginia has been named the USA South offensive player of the year.

Johnson (43 goals, 26 assists) was joined on the All-USA South first team by SVU's Tyler John (37 goals, 12 assists).

Chloe Mitchell and Josie Skopec made the second team. Roxy LeBaron made the third team.

Second-seeded SVU will face Averett in the USA South semifinals Friday at Meredith.