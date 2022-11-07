In the region: Virginia Tech, UVa women get NCAA at-large bids

Virginia Tech and Virginia received at-large bids to the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament Monday.

There are 33 at-large teams in the 64-team field. The field also includes Radford, which earned an automatic bid by winning the Big South tournament last weekend.

The Hokies (10-6-2), who are in the field for the 13th time, will visit Big 12 tournament champ West Virginia (10-4-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the first round. WVU is the No. 7 seed in the 16-team bracket. The winner will meet No. 2 seed Penn State or Quinnipiac in the second round.

UVa (13-3), in the field for the 29th straight time, is in the same bracket as Tech. The Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed in the bracket. They will host Northeast Conference champ Fairleigh Dickinson (8-10-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. UVa beat Fairleigh Dickinson 5-0 earlier this season. If UVa wins Friday, it will face sixth-seeded Tennessee or Xavier in the second round.

Radford (12-3-4), which is in a different bracket, will visit No. 2 seed Duke (12-4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L gets at-large bid

Washington and Lee received an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Division III tournament Monday.

The Generals (14-15) will face Centre (15-3-1) on Friday in a first-round game at Emory University in Atlanta. The winner of that game will meet Emory or Piedmont on Sunday.

The tournament will culminate with the final four at Roanoke College.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L to host NCAA games

W&L (14-2-4) will host a first-round doubleheader and a second-round game in the 64-team NCAA Division III tournament.

The pairings were announced Monday.

The Generals earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament last weekend.

W&L will host Brevard (12-5-3) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. Case Western Reserve (10-3-3) will meet Muhlenberg (8-5-7) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The winners will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at W&L.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU to hit road for NCAAs

Southern Virginia (27-7) will face Carnegie Mellon (20-8) in the first round of the 64-team NCAA Division III tournament Thursday at Transylvania University in Kentucky.

The pairings were announced Monday.

SVU earned an automatic bid by winning the USA South tournament last weekend.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa gets at-large bid

Virginia has received one of eight at-large bids to the 18-team NCAA Division I tournament.

UVa (13-7) will face Iowa (11-7) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Northwestern.

W&L gets NCAA home game

W&L (16-2) will host Ohio Wesleyan (16-2) in the first round of the 26-team NCAA Division III tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

W&L earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament last weekend.