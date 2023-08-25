BLACKSBURG — Missouri graduate transfer Leandra Mangual Duran had 10 kills Friday to lead the Virginia Tech women’s volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 win over Morgan State at Cassell Coliseum.

It was the season opener for both teams.

St. John’s graduate transfer Iliana Rodriguez had eight digs and four aces for the Hokies, while Hanna Borer had 30 assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 3, JMU 0

Taylor Bryan, Natalie Mitchell and freshman Anna Weir each scored to give the Hokies (2-0-1) a win over the Dukes (2-1) in Blacksburg on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech’s Alia Skinner, who had four saves, recorded her third shutout of the year.

Hokies coach Chugger Adair earned his 150th career win.

MEN’S SOCCER

UVa 1, Iona 0

Daniel Mangarov scored in the 70th minute to give the Cavaliers a season-opening win Thursday night in Charlottesville.

BASKETBALL

IUPUI hires Oddo

Horizon League member IUPUI announced the hiring of North Cross graduate Keith Oddo as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

Oddo, who played college basketball for Richmond and Louisville, was an assistant at Bridgewater the past two seasons. He has also been a graduate assistant at Akron.

High Point to host Big South tourneys

The Big South announced that High Point will host the conference’s 2024 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The tournaments were held on a neutral court — Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina — the past two seasons.

High Point debuted its 4,500-seat Nido and Mariana Qubein Center in September 2021.