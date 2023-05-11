SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cameron Fagan, Addy Greene, Bre Peck and Kelsey Bennett homered to help the 23rd-ranked and fifth-seeded Virginia Tech softball team beat fourth-seeded Louisville 10-8 in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday.

Tech (37-17) will face top seed Florida State in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday.

Fagan belted a three-run homer. Peck and Bennett each had two hits and two RBIs. Kylie Aldridge had two hits and scored twice.

Louisville (35-18) scored five runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 9-8.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cav triumph at ACC meet

Virginia Tech's Julia Fixsen and Rebecca Mammel each won an event Thursday on the opening day of the ACC outdoor championships in Raleigh, N.C.

Fixsen won the pole vault (14 feet, 4 1/2 inches). UVa's Samantha Romano took third (14-0 1/2) with the best vault by a freshman in UVa history.

Mammel won the hammer throw (206-10). Teammate Sara Killinen was second (205-1).

On the men's side, UVa's Ethan Dabbs won the javelin title for the fourth time with a throw of 239-9.

Virginia Tech's Jacob Rice was second in the men's pole vault (17-1 3/4).

Wellings shines

Radford's Chloe Wellings took second in the 10,000 meters (35:02.84) on Wednesday on the opening night of the Big South outdoor championships in Rock Hill, S.C.

BASEBALL

Shenandoah 11, Roanoke 2

Ryan Clawson had three hits and one RBI to lead the second-seeded and second-ranked Hornets (37-5) past the third-seeded Maroons (27-16) in the ODAC tournament Thursday at the University of Richmond.

Jonny Wall had three hits and one RBI for Roanoke.

Roanoke will face fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked Randolph-Macon in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

Salvino recognized

Washington and Lee's Mitchell Salvino (3.9 GPA) has been named the ODAC baseball scholar-athlete of the year.

The All-ODAC first team included Roanoke's Conner Butler, Jacob Bonzon and Brody Langlotz.

The second team included Roanoke's Mason Staz and Jonny Wall, Ferrum's Ozzie Torres and Bryce Thacker and W&L's Evan Blair.

The third team included W&L's John Benner, Campbell Charneco and Zach Perkins.

Virginia Tech 14, Liberty 1

Garrett Michel had two hits, including a three-run homer, and five RBIs to lead the Hokies (29-16) to a seven-inning win over the Flames (22-26) on Wednesday night in Lynchburg.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L advances at NCAAs

Washington and Lee made the cut for the final round of the NCAA Division III national championships, which will conclude Friday in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Thursday's third round was canceled because of unplayable course conditions, so the top 15 teams after the second round and the top six individuals not on those teams were the ones who will advance to the final round.

W&L was in 11th place with a 65-over 648 after the second round (which was suspended Wednesday night) concluded Thursday morning.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Generals, Maroons honored

W&L's Allie Schwab (33 goals, 25 assists) has been named the ODAC offensive player of the year.

W&L's Eugenie Rovegno (33 caused turnovers) was named the defensive player of the year for the second straight year.

Rockbridge County graduate Maddie Coleman of ODAC champ W&L was named the coach of the year.

Salem graduate Lilly Blair (4.0 GPA) of Roanoke College was named the scholar-athlete of the year for the second time. The fifth-year Maroon is a triple major in math, economics and actuarial science.

Schwab, Rovegno and Blair were joined on the All-ODAC first team by Roanoke's Libby Bowman (Salem), Sophia Chickering, Natalie Mason and Addison Schmidt and W&L's Hanna Bishop, Jenny Lisovicz, Shannon Timoney, Sam Van Belle and Caroline Kranich.

The second team included Roanoke's Grace Koutouzis and Sydney Harrison, Ferrum's Makaila Veney and W&L's Walker McKnight and Caroline Wise.