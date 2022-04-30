In the region: Virginia Tech wins ACC softball regular-season title

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The second-ranked Virginia Tech softball team beat Boston College 9-0 in six innings Saturday to clinch the ACC regular-season title.

Emma Lemley pitched a three-hit shutout for the Hokies (38-6, 20-2 ACC), striking out seven and walking two.

Emma Ritter had three hits, including a three-run homer, for Tech.

SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 6, Ferrum 1

Gracie Dooley and Sophie Tully each had two hits and two RBIs to help the top-seeded and 24th-ranked Hornets (25-18) eliminate the sixth-seeded Panthers (22-17) in the ODAC tournament Saturday at the Moyer Sports Complex.

Roanoke 3, Lynchburg 2

Kate Houle had two hits and two RBIs to lead the fourth-seeded and 17th-ranked Maroons (28-10) to a win in the ODAC tournament Friday night at the Moyer Sports Complex.

Roanoke scored twice in the top of the seventh to grab a 3-1 lead. Houle had an RBI single and Rachel Sirbaugh had an RBI grounder.

The Hornets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. But with the bases loaded, reliever Jada Karnes struck out Sophie Tully and retired Leah Caldwell on a game-ending grounder to earn the save.

The winners' bracket final between Roanoke and Virginia Wesleyan was rained out Saturday, so those teams will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday.

UVa 5, Louisville 3

Katie Goldberg homered twice to lead the visiting Cavaliers (27-22, 13-10 ACC) to a win Saturday.

UVa scored three runs in the sixth to grab a 5-3 lead, with the first two of those runs coming on Goldberg's two-run homer.

Radford splits doubleheader

The host Highlanders (16-27, 9-15 Big South) split a doubleheader with Charleston Southern on Saturday, losing the first game 8-5 but winning the second game 5-4.

Hannah Poole hit an RBI double in the ninth to give Radford the Game 2 win.

BASEBALL

VMI 14, Western Carolina 8

Zac Morris and Justin Nase each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Keydets (13-30, 4-7 Southern Conference) to a win Saturday in Lexington.

W&L sweeps doubleheader

The Generals (20-14) swept a doubleheader from Emory & Henry on Saturday in Lexington, winning both games 7-3.

Jacob Jackson belted a two-run homer for W&L in Game 1, while Ethan Zulueta had three hits and one RBI for W&L in Game 2.

Ferrum splits doubleheader

The host Panthers (15-25, 3-17 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Randolph-Macon (26-9, 14-6) on Saturday, losing the first game 10-5 but winning the second game 5-4.

Ozzie Torres hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give Ferrum the win in Game 2.

SVU splits doubleheader

The Knights (10-22, 6-15 USA South) split a doubleheader with William Peace (21-18, 11-10) on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina, losing the first game 6-0 in seven innings but winning the second game 7-2.

Will Parker had three hits and two RBIs for SVU in Game 2.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 5 W&L 23, Va. Wesleyan 1

Janie Stillwell and Caroline Foster scored three goals apiece as the Generals (15-2, 8-0) clinched the outright ODAC regular-season title Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Roanoke 16, Randolph-Macon 6

Lilly Blair scored five goals to lead the Maroons (14-3, 7-1 ODAC) to a win Saturday in Ashland.

Meredith 17, SVU 4

Kylie Phillips and Olivia Verlinden scored four goals apiece to help the top-seeded Avenging Angels (15-5) beat the second-seeded Knights (11-7) in the USA South final Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Southern Virginia beat Averett 15-6 in the semifinals Friday night, with Alissa Johnson scoring five goals for SVU.

UVa 18, Syracuse 14

Rachel Clark scored six goals to lead the sixth-seeded and 16th-ranked Cavaliers (9-8) past the third-seeded and third-ranked Orange (13-5) in an ACC quarterfinal Friday night in South Bend, Indiana.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 20 W&L 25, Va. Wesleyan 5

Taylor Witherell scored five goals as the Generals (12-5, 10-0) clinched the outright ODAC regular-season title Saturday in Lexington.

Ferrum 9, Randolph 7

Ballard Earley scored three goals to lead the Panthers (4-11, 1-9 ODAC) to a win Saturday in Lynchburg.

SVU 25, William Peace 12

Tennison Schmidt scored six goals to as the Knights (12-4, 9-0) clinched the outright USA South regular-season title Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.