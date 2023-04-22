TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Drue Hackenberg pitched a complete game to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 4-3 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Tech (23-10, 10-9 ACC) clinched its first series win at FSU since 2010. Tech and FSU (13-25, 4-16) will conclude the series Sunday.

Hackenberg (4-4) earned Tech's first complete-game win since 2019. He allowed 11 hits and no walks while striking out 12. He retired James Tibbs on a fly ball with runners on second and third to end the game.

Clay Grady had two hits and two RBIs for Tech.

On Thursday night, the Hokies squashed FSU 24-9. The 24 runs were the most Tech has ever scored in an ACC game and tied for the most runs FSU has ever allowed in any game.

Tech's David Bryant hit for the cycle in that win. He drove in six runs. Brody Donay added four hits, including two homers, and seven RBIs.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Vassar 3, SVU 1

Top-ranked Vassar (26-1) beat ninth-ranked Southern Virginia 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17 in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal Saturday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

SVU finished with an 18-4 record.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Florida State 1

The top-seeded and third-ranked Cavaliers (23-4) beat the fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked Seminoles (19-8) in the ACC semifinals Saturday in Durham, N.C.

Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz each won in doubles and singles for UVa.

Two-time defending champ Virginia will meet second-seeded and 12th-ranked Duke (20-5) for the title Sunday.

Gardner-Webb 4, Radford 1

Top-seeded-Gardner-Webb beat the fourth-seeded Highlanders (9-10) in the Big South semifinals Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UNC 4, UVa 0

The top-seeded and top-ranked Tar Heels (29-0) beat the fourth-seeded and 10th-ranked Cavaliers (18-6) in an ACC semifinal Saturday in Durham, N.C.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 UVa 19, No. 13 Syracuse 12

Xander Dickson scored seven goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-3, 3-2 ACC) past the Orange (8-6, 1-4) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

No. 8 W&L 26, Randolph 1

Justin Le scored five goals to lead the Generals (12-4, 6-2 ODAC) past the WildCats (1-13, 0-7) on Saturday in Lexington.

SVU 26, Brevard 6

Gabe King scored 10 goals to lead the Knights (7-7, 6-1 USA South) past Brevard (2-13, 0-8) on Saturday in Brevard, N.C.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 W&L 14, Lynchburg 4

Shannon Timoney scored three goals Saturday to lead the visiting Generals (14-1, 7-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (6-9, 4-3).

No. 16 Roanoke 23, Bridgewater 2

Libby Bowman scored five goals to lead the host Maroons (14-2, 7-1 ODAC) past the Eagles (9-7, 4-3) on Saturday.

Ferrum 17, Eastern Mennonite 3

Willow Cooper had six goals Saturday to lead the Panthers (7-9) past the Royals (2-9) in Harrisonburg. The game did not count in the ODAC standings.

SVU 20, Brevard 6

Kiah Baisden had six goals Saturday to lead the Knights (9-5, 7-1 USA South) past Brevard (11-4, 5-3) in Brevard, N.C.