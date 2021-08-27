In the region: Virginia Tech wins volleyball opener

BLACKSBURG — Iowa graduate transfer Griere Hughes and freshman Elayna Duprey each had 11 kills to lead the Virginia Tech volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 15-11 win over Lehigh on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Cera Powell had 10 kills and 12 digs for Tech, while Logan Mosley added 23 digs.

VOLLEYBALL

UNC Greensboro 3, Radford 1

BOONE, N.C. — Kayla White had 12 kills and 14 digs to lead the Spartans to a 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15 win over the Highlanders in Appalachian State’s tournament Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Taylor O’Neal and Hailey Flowers each had 11 kills for Radford.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 16 Penn State 3, No. 8 UVa 2, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jemma Punch scored 4:01 into overtime to give the Nittany Lions a win over the Cavaliers on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Adele Iacobucci of UVa scored midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 7, Elon 1