In the region: Virginia Tech wins volleyball opener

BLACKSBURG — Iowa graduate transfer Griere Hughes and freshman Elayna Duprey each had 11 kills to lead the Virginia Tech volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 15-11 win over Lehigh on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Cera Powell had 10 kills and 12 digs for Tech, while Logan Mosley added 23 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
UNC Greensboro 3, Radford 1
BOONE, N.C. — Kayla White had 12 kills and 14 digs to lead the Spartans to a 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15 win over the Highlanders in Appalachian State’s tournament Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Taylor O’Neal and Hailey Flowers each had 11 kills for Radford.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 16 Penn State 3, No. 8 UVa 2, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jemma Punch scored 4:01 into overtime to give the Nittany Lions a win over the Cavaliers on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Adele Iacobucci of UVa scored midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 7, Elon 1
BLACKSBURG — Nicole Kozlova had two goals and one assist to lead the Hokies (3-0) past the Phoenix (1-2) on Thursday night.
Emily Gray also scored twice. Ava Veith, Holly Rose Weber and Sophie Maltese also scored for the Hokies.
The Hokies’ seven goals tied for the third-best single-game total in Tech history.
No. 3 UVa 2, George Mason 0
FAIRFAX — Taryn Torres and Alexa Spaanstra scored in the second half to give the Cavaliers (3-0) a win over the Patriots (0-3) on Thursday night.
Cayla White had two saves for UVa.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVa 2, Western Michigan 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — UVa freshman Ank Niborga scored in the 87th minute to give the Cavaliers a win over the Broncos in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Leo Afonso scored on a header in the 27th minute to give UVa a 1-0 lead, but Aidan O’Connor scored in the 83rd minute to tie the game.