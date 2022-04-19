In the region: Virginia Tech women add BC's Clara Ford

Clara Ford used to play against Virginia Tech. Now she’s going to play for Tech.

The Boston College backup center announced on Instagram on Monday night that she has decided to join the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3 Ford will be returning to the commonwealth, having played at George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax County.

Ford averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 17.6 minutes as a BC junior in the 2020-21 season, when she started 17 of the team’s 19 games.

She averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 6.1 minutes in 30 games as a senior reserve this year. She is joining Tech for her extra year of eligibility.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VMI’s Bonham picks Florida: VMI point guard Trey Bonham is jumping from the Southern Conference to the SEC.

Bonham tweeted Monday that he has decided to transfer to Florida. The Gators announced his signing Tuesday.

Bonham entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. He was one of four VMI starters who entered the portal in the wake of coach Dan Earl’s exit to Chattanooga, along with Jake Stephens, who is joining Chattanooga as a graduate transfer; Kamdyn Curfman, who is transferring to Marshall; and Honor Huff.

Bonham averaged 13.6 points and 4.0 assists as a sophomore this year, when he made the All-SoCon third team. He made the league’s all-freshman team a year ago.

In other VMI basketball news, new coach Andrew Wilson announced Tuesday he has hired Army assistant Keith Chesley as an assistant coach.

Wilson worked with Chesley at both Georgia Southern (in the 2019-20 season) and James Madison (in 2020-21). Chesley was the director of operations on those staffs, while Wilson was an assistant coach.

BASEBALL

Christopher Newport 9, W&L 8, 10 innings: Scott Crosson scored on an error by third baseman Zach Senders in the 10th inning to give the Captains (22-10) a win over the Generals (14-14) on Tuesday in Newport News.

W&L’s Jaden Keuhner hit an RBI single to tie the score at 8 in the ninth.

UVa to retire Zimmerman’s number: Virginia announced Tuesday it will retire the number of former UVa great Ryan Zimmerman at its April 30 home game with Virginia Tech.

Zimmerman wore No. 11 with the Cavaliers before becoming a Washington Nationals star. He retired from the Nationals in February.

The former All-American will throw out the first pitch at the April 30 game. All fans at the game will receive a Zimmerman T-shirt, while the first 500 fans will also get a Zimmerman bobblehead.

MEN’S TENNIS

W&L 9, Roanoke 0: The Generals (9-8, 8-0) beat the Maroons (7-9, 3-4) in Lexington on Monday to claim the ODAC regular-season title and win its 50th straight ODAC regular-season match.

SWIMMING

Area standouts honored: UVa’s Matt Brownstead has been named the state Division I men’s swimmer of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while UVa’s Kate Douglass earned the honor on the women’s side.

Virginia’s Jack Aikins was named the state Division I men’s freshman swimmer of the year, with UVa’s Gretchen Walsh earning the award on the women’s side.

Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadzki was chosen the state Division I men’s diver of the year, with Tech’s Teagan Moravek receiving the honor on the women’s side.

UVa’s Nicholas Saunders was chosen the state Division I men’s freshman diver of the year, with UVa’s Lizzy Kaye receiving the award on the women’s side.

Virginia’s Todd DeSorbo swept the state Division I men’s and women’s coach of the year awards.

On the small-college front, Southern Virginia’s Max Barnett was named the men’s swimmer of the year.

W&L’s Brynn Martinson was named both the small-college women’s co-swimmer of the year and the women’s rookie of the year.

W&L’s Matt Snyder was chosen the small-college men’s rookie of the year.

W&L’s Kami Gardner was named the small-college men’s coach of the year.