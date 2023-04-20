Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel tweeted Thursday night that she has committed to join the Virginia Tech women's basketball program.

The 6-foot-2 Summiel will be a graduate transfer, using her extra year of eligibility.

Summiel started 33 games for the Demon Deacons as a senior this year, averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 29 minutes. She made 39 3-pointers and blocked 46 shots. The Demon Deacons, who advanced to the WNIT, went 17-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC under first-year coach Megan Gebbia.

Summiel had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks against Florida State in the ACC tournament last month. She had 14 points and two blocks against Miami. She had 11 points and seven rebounds against Georgia Tech. She had 11 points and eight rebounds at Clemson. She had 10 points at North Carolina.

She started 25 games as a junior, averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. She had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Notre Dame that year.

Earlier this month, Summiel got to sit between First Lady Jill Biden and tennis legend Billie Jean King at the NCAA women's basketball championship game.

The Connecticut native becomes the second transfer to pick Virginia Tech this month, joining Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Anderson joins Illini staff

Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Britney Anderson was named an assistant coach at Illinois on Thursday.

Anderson has spent the past three seasons as a Stanford assistant, helping the Cardinal win the 2021 NCAA tournament.

She has also been an assistant at Radford and Virginia Tech.

MEN'S GOLF

Radford's Corbett honored

Radford junior Bryce Corbett was named the Big South men's golfer of the year by the league's coaches Thursday, becoming the first Highlander to win the award.

Corbett recenlty won the Big South individual championship with a three-round total of 4-under 212. He earned an automatic bid to the NCAA regionals.

He leads the Big South with a stroke average of 71.98. He has finished in the top 10 in a league-best five tournaments.

Corbett made the All-Big South first team for the second straight year.

Nathan Piatt earned All-Big South honorable mention, while Nicholas Taliaferro (3.91 GPA) made the all-academic team.

MEN'S TENNIS

Highlanders cited

Radford's Demis Taramonlis was named to the All-Big South first team in both singles and doubles. He has 10 wins at No. 1 singles and 12 victories at No. 1 doubles.

Radford's Aditya Balsekar made the first team in singles. He has 10 wins at No. 2 singles.

Dinos Raptis made the first team in doubles and the second team in singles. He has 12 wins as Taramonlis' doubles partner and has eight wins at No. 3 singles.

Guilherme Severin (3.4 GPA) made the all-academic team.

On the women's side, Radford's Emily Brandow made the all-academic team.

BASEBALL

Ferrum 5, Roanoke 4

Ozzie Torres belted a walk-off, solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the host Panthers (12-20, 6-11 ODAC) a win over the Maroons (21-13, 12-5) on Wednesday night.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke sweeps Ferrum

The visiting Maroons (15-9, 9-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (10-18, 2-10) on Wednesday night, winning the first game 6-4 and taking the nightcap 4-0.

Kate Houle had three hits and one RBI for Roanoke in Game 1. Lindsay Gedro pitched a five-hitter to win Game 2.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 W&L 18, Randolph-Macon 4

Ginny Taylor and Hanna Bishop each scored three goals to lead the Generals (13-1, 6-0 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (8-3, 3-3) on Wednesday night in Lexington.