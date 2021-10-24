In the region: Virginia Tech women beat Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Emma Pelkowski scored in the first half to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Boston College on Sunday.
Alia Skinner had six saves for the Hokies (10-5-2, 4-3-2 ACC), while Wiebke Willebrandt had seven saves for the Eagles (7-9-1, 1-8).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 2 UVa 6, Miami 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Haley Hopkins and Diana Ordonez each scored twice in the first half to lead the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) to a win Sunday.
UVa will likely rise to No. 1 in this week's national coaches poll because top-ranked Florida State lost 1-0 to sixth-ranked Duke on Sunday.
ETSU 1, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Momoko Horiuchi scored in the 64th minute to give East Tennessee State a win over the Keydets on Sunday.
No. 10 seed VMI (3-15-1, 0-8-1) will visit seventh-seeded The Citadel in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Tuesday.
Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lauren Seedlock had three saves Saturday as the Highlanders (12-4-1, 6-3-1 Big South) ended the regular season with their sixth straight shutout win.
Lily McLane and Kat Parris scored in the first half for Radford, which clinched a home game in the Big South tournament.
SVU 3, Meredith 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Maybel Harris, Delaynee McKeachnie and Kimi Kanekoa scored to give the Knights (10-5-2, 6-3 USA South) a win in their regular-season finale Saturday.
Southern Virginia clinched the second seed in the East Division and will host Maryville in a USA South quarterfinal Saturday.
MEN"S SOCCER
No. 1 W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 0
LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira scored two goals to lead the Generals (12-0-2, 7-0-1 ODAC) to a win Saturday.
Radford 3, Gardner-Webb 2
RADFORD — Dondre Robinson, Giovanni Vasquez and Max-Emilios Angelides scored to give the Highlanders (5-8, 3-3 Big South) a win Saturday.
Roanoke 1, Randolph 0
Dylan Berk scored on a penalty kick in the first half to give the host Maroons (8-3-5, 3-1-4 ODAC) a win Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVa 4, Drexel 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels, Noa Boterman and Anneloes Knol scored to give the Cavaliers (10-6) a win Sunday.
No. 12 W&L 7, Randolph-Macon 2
LEXINGTON — Grace Weise and Peyton Tysinger each scored twice to lead the Generals (13-0, 6-0 ODAC) to a win Saturday.
Roanoke 7, Va. Wesleyan 1
Abby McCusker scored two goals to lead the host Maroons (8-7, 3-3 ODAC) to a win Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L wins a pair
RADNOR, Pa. — Sydney Heifner had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Generals to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 win over Widener on Saturday.
In W&L's second match of the day, Heifner and Val Sokolow each had 12 kills to lead the Generals (21-5) to a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Cabrini.
SVU wins a pair
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Sydney Hopkin had 15 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-6 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
In SVU's second match of the day, Hopkin and Courtney Pinkston each had 13 kills to lead the Knights (22-4, 13-2 USA South) to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 win over Methodist.