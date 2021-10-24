In the region: Virginia Tech women beat Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Emma Pelkowski scored in the first half to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Boston College on Sunday.

Alia Skinner had six saves for the Hokies (10-5-2, 4-3-2 ACC), while Wiebke Willebrandt had seven saves for the Eagles (7-9-1, 1-8).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 2 UVa 6, Miami 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Haley Hopkins and Diana Ordonez each scored twice in the first half to lead the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) to a win Sunday.

UVa will likely rise to No. 1 in this week's national coaches poll because top-ranked Florida State lost 1-0 to sixth-ranked Duke on Sunday.

ETSU 1, VMI 0

LEXINGTON — Momoko Horiuchi scored in the 64th minute to give East Tennessee State a win over the Keydets on Sunday.

No. 10 seed VMI (3-15-1, 0-8-1) will visit seventh-seeded The Citadel in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Tuesday.

Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0