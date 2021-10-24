 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: Virginia Tech women beat Boston College
0 comments
IN THE REGION

In the region: Virginia Tech women beat Boston College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Emma Pelkowski scored in the first half to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Boston College on Sunday.

Alia Skinner had six saves for the Hokies (10-5-2, 4-3-2 ACC), while Wiebke Willebrandt had seven saves for the Eagles (7-9-1, 1-8).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 2 UVa 6, Miami 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Haley Hopkins and Diana Ordonez each scored twice in the first half to lead the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) to a win Sunday.

UVa will likely rise to No. 1 in this week's national coaches poll because top-ranked Florida State lost 1-0 to sixth-ranked Duke on Sunday.

ETSU 1, VMI 0

LEXINGTON — Momoko Horiuchi scored in the 64th minute to give East Tennessee State a win over the Keydets on Sunday.

No. 10 seed VMI (3-15-1, 0-8-1) will visit seventh-seeded The Citadel in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Tuesday.

Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lauren Seedlock had three saves Saturday as the Highlanders (12-4-1, 6-3-1 Big South) ended the regular season with their sixth straight shutout win.

Lily McLane and Kat Parris scored in the first half for Radford, which clinched a home game in the Big South tournament.

SVU 3, Meredith 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Maybel Harris, Delaynee McKeachnie and Kimi Kanekoa scored to give the Knights (10-5-2, 6-3 USA South) a win in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Southern Virginia clinched the second seed in the East Division and will host Maryville in a USA South quarterfinal Saturday.

MEN"S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 0

LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira scored two goals to lead the Generals (12-0-2, 7-0-1 ODAC) to a win Saturday.

Radford 3, Gardner-Webb 2

RADFORD — Dondre Robinson, Giovanni Vasquez and Max-Emilios Angelides scored to give the Highlanders (5-8, 3-3 Big South) a win Saturday.

Roanoke 1, Randolph 0

Dylan Berk scored on a penalty kick in the first half to give the host Maroons (8-3-5, 3-1-4 ODAC) a win Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa 4, Drexel 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels, Noa Boterman and Anneloes Knol scored to give the Cavaliers (10-6) a win Sunday.

No. 12 W&L 7, Randolph-Macon 2

LEXINGTON — Grace Weise and Peyton Tysinger each scored twice to lead the Generals (13-0, 6-0 ODAC) to a win Saturday.

Roanoke 7, Va. Wesleyan 1

Abby McCusker scored two goals to lead the host Maroons (8-7, 3-3 ODAC) to a win Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

W&L wins a pair

RADNOR, Pa. — Sydney Heifner had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Generals to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 win over Widener on Saturday.

In W&L's second match of the day, Heifner and Val Sokolow each had 12 kills to lead the Generals (21-5) to a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Cabrini.

SVU wins a pair

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Sydney Hopkin had 15 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-6 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.

In SVU's second match of the day, Hopkin and Courtney Pinkston each had 13 kills to lead the Knights (22-4, 13-2 USA South) to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 win over Methodist.

Roanoke 3, Shenandoah 1

James River graduate Linsey Bailey had 19 kills to lead the Maroons (10-18, 4-6 ODAC) to a 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-21 win Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert