In the region: Virginia Tech women fall in NCAAs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Aria Bilal and Isabel Loza scored in the second half to give the seventh-seeded West Virginia women's soccer team a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Bilal scored in the 49th minute for the Mountaineers (11-4-7). Loza added a goal in the 81st minute.

Kayza Massey had two saves for WVU, while Lauren Hargrove had six saves for Tech (10-7-2).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UVa 4, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Haley Hopkins, Alexa Spaanstra, Talia Staude and Meredith McDermott scored to give the third-seeded Cavaliers (14-3-3) a win over Fairleigh Dickinson (8-11-3) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night in Charlottesville.

UVa will meet Xavier in the second round.

Duke 4, Radford 0

Michelle Cooper scored two goals to lead the second-seeded Blue Devils (13-4-3) to a win over the Highlanders (12-4-4) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night in Durham, N.C.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 5, Muhlenberg 2

Buster Couhig, Grant McCarty, Weyimi Agbeyegbe, Matteo Adler and Evan DiPaula scored to give the 22nd-ranked Generals (16-2-4) a win over Muhlenberg (8-6-8) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday in Lexington.

Agbeyegbe scored in the 70th minute to give W&L a 3-2 lead.

W&L will face third-ranked Kenyon in the Sweet 16.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State semifinal pairings set

The pairings have been set for the VHSL state semifinals.

Hidden Valley High School will have to hit the road for its Class 3 semifinal. The Titans will visit Fort Defiance on Tuesday night.

Defending Class 2 champ Glenvar will host Gate City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 2 semifinal.

Three-time defending Class 1 champ Auburn will host Giles in a Class 1 semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the teams' fifth meeting of the year.

CROSS COUNTRY

Area runners earn bids

W&L's Charles Scharf and Southern Virginia's Dylan May earned automatic bids to the NCAA Division III national championships with their performances Saturday at the NCAA Division III South Regional Championships in Newport News.

Scharf finished seventh with a time of 25:38.8, becoming the first General in five years to earn a bid to the national meet. May was eighth at 25:53.3.

Emory won the men's team title to earn an automatic bid to the national championships. Runner-up Lynchburg got an at-large bid Sunday. W&L was fourth out of 24 teams Saturday, with Roanoke ninth and SVU 13th.

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd finished fourth (22:56.3) to earn an automatic bid to the national meet. W&L's Kristen Clodgo finished 17th (24:13.8). Clodgo received an at-large bid Sunday.

Lynchburg won the women's team title to earn an automatic bid to the national meet. Runner-up Emory got an at-large bid Sunday. W&L was third, with SVU eighth.

UVa gets bid

Virginia received an at-large bid Saturday to the NCAA Division I national championships.