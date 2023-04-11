Virginia Tech, Virginia, LSU and UConn are part of the field for the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic women's basketball tournament, which will be held Nov. 24-25 on Grand Cayman Island.

The field was announced Tuesday. The field also includes 2023 Sweet 16 participant UCLA; 2023 WNIT champ Kansas; 2023 WNIT participant Tulane; and 2023 WNIT participant Niagara, whose team includes Patrick Henry graduate Shelby Fiddler.

The pairings and format have not yet been announced, so it's too soon to tell if the event might result in a rematch of the Final Four game between Virginia Tech and reigning NCAA champ LSU, or if there is the possibility of a duel between the Hokies and national heavyweight UConn. With the event lasting only two days, odds are the eight teams will be split up into a pair of four-team tournaments.

SOFTBALL

Chance Crawford tourney

set for this weekend

The 42nd Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the Botetourt Sports Complex, as well as at fields in Salem, Roanoke, Bedford County, Roanoke County and Botetourt County.

More than 150 men's, women's and co-ed teams will be in action.

There won't be any tournament games at the Moyer Sports Complex this weekend because of ongoing renovations.

Roanoke sweeps Averett

The Maroons (10-8, 4-2 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Cougars (7-21, 2-8) on Tuesday in Danville, winning the first game 10-0 in six innings and taking the second game 7-0.

Jada Karnes threw a three-hitter in the first game, striking out eight and walking two. Kate Houle had four hits and one RBI for Roanoke in that win.

Lindsay Gedro pitched a four-hitter in Game 2, striking out five and walking none. Lauren Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2.

SVU sweeps Salem

The Knights (17-11, 5-5 USA South) swept a doubleheader from the Spirits (3-19, 1-11) on Tuesday in Buena Vista, winning the first game 18-0 in five innings and taking the second game 15-5 in five innings.

Malia Davis threw a perfect game in Game 1, striking out six. Arianna Prymak had three hits and two RBIs for SVU in that game.

Dykell Jones and Adisen Webster each had three hits and two RBIs for SVU in Game 2.

Guilford sweeps Ferrum

The Quakers (19-11, 9-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (10-12, 2-6) on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C, winning the first game 7-1 and taking the second game 4-3.

BASEBALL

No. 7 UVa 18, Richmond 0

Jake Gelof homered to become UVa's career leader in that category as the Cavaliers (29-4) squashed the Spiders (14-19) in a seven-inning game Tuesday in Charlottesville.

It was Gelof's 38th homer, breaking E.J. Anderson's school record.

Ethan Anderson had four hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs. Harrison Didawick also smacked a grand slam.

Connelly Early and Bradley Hodges combined on a four-hit shutout.

SVU 6, Mary Baldwin 2

Ty Martinez belted a three-run homer to lead the Knights (10-17, 3-9 USA South) past the Squirrels (4-23, 0-12) on Tuesday in Buena Vista.

Guilford 10, Ferrum 2

Nick Boles had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Quakers (15-14-1, 4-9-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (9-20, 3-11) on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Virginia Tech 8, ODU 4

Olivia Vergano, Paige Tyson and Hannah Mardiney each scored two goals to lead the Hokies (8-6) past the Monarchs (4-10) on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Jocelyn Torres had nine saves for Tech.

Mary Washington 17, SVU 4

Kayla Sarazin and Molly Daw each scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Eagles (9-6) past the Knights (5-5) in Fredericksburg.