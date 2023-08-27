WASHINGTON — Maja Lardner scored in the 49th minute to give the 20th-ranked Georgetown women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Allie Augur had three saves for the Hoyas (3-0-1).

Alia Skinner made five saves for the Hokies (2-1-1), who allowed a goal for the first time this year.

The Hokies outshot the Hoyas 11-8.

Both teams made the NCAA tournament last fall.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 2, Mount St. Mary's 0

June Stevens and Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg) scored to give the host Highlanders (2-2) a win over the Mountaineers (0-3-1) on Sunday.

Starting goalkeeper Jordan Phillips had one save for Radford, while backup Lexi Radvanyi had four saves.

MEN'S SOCCER

Duquesne 5, Virginia Tech 1

Duquesne (1-1) scored the final five goals of the game en route to a win over the Hokies (0-2) on Sunday in James Madison's Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in Harrisonburg.

Ethan Ballek scored in the 21st minute to give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead.