WASHINGTON — Maja Lardner scored in the 49th minute to give the 20th-ranked Georgetown women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Allie Augur had three saves for the Hoyas (3-0-1).
Alia Skinner made five saves for the Hokies (2-1-1), who allowed a goal for the first time this year.
The Hokies outshot the Hoyas 11-8.
Both teams made the NCAA tournament last fall.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 2, Mount St. Mary's 0
June Stevens and Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg) scored to give the host Highlanders (2-2) a win over the Mountaineers (0-3-1) on Sunday.
Starting goalkeeper Jordan Phillips had one save for Radford, while backup Lexi Radvanyi had four saves.
MEN'S SOCCER
Duquesne 5, Virginia Tech 1
Duquesne (1-1) scored the final five goals of the game en route to a win over the Hokies (0-2) on Sunday in James Madison's Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in Harrisonburg.
Ethan Ballek scored in the 21st minute to give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead.