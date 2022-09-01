In the region: Virginia Tech women shut out ODU

NORFOLK — Taylor Price, Tori Powell and Gabby Johnson scored to give the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team a 3-0 win over fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant Old Dominion on Thursday.

Lauren Hargrove had five saves for the Hokies (4-0-1).

The defending Conference USA champion Monarchs (0-4) have been without goalie Kasey Perry this season because of a back injury.

The game was played in front of an ODU-record crowd of 1,033 fans.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 5 UVa 2, JMU 0: Haley Hopkins and Lia Godfrey scored in the second half to give the Cavaliers (5-0) a win over the Dukes (3-1-1) on Thursday in Charlottesville.

JMU’s school-record streak of 429 minutes and 52 seconds without allowing a goal (a streak dating back to last season) ended when Hopkins scored on a penalty kick in the 47th minute.

SVU 2, Bridgewater 1: Lindsey Clausen and Rachel Bodkin scored to give the visiting Knights a season-opening win Thursday.

Bodkin scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute to extend the SVU lead to 2-0.

MEN’S SOCCER

SVU 1, Averett 1: Tanner Gonder scored for the Knights in a season-opening tie Thursday in Buena Vista.

Moises Garcia of Averett scored in the 84th minute to tie the game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ferrum 2, SVU 1: Mackenzie Humphreys scored two goals in the fourth quarter to give the host Panthers a season-opening win Thursday.

Karenna Olson scored in the third quarter to give SVU a 1-0 lead.