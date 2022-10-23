In the region: Virginia Tech women shut out Syracuse

BLACKSBURG — Gabby Johnson and Lauren Gogal scored give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 2-0 win over Syracuse on Sunday.

Lauren Hargrove had five saves for the Hokies (10-5-2, 4-4-1 ACC), who recorded the 300th win the program's history.

Johnson put a corner kick directly into the net in the 43rd minute.

Gogal added a goal in the 88th minute. Syracuse (8-7-2, 1-6-2) was a player down at that point because its starting goalie received a red card.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 8 UVa 4, N.C. State 0

Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) past the Wolfpack (7-7-4, 2-6-1) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Michaela Moran had three saves for UVa.

Roanoke 2, Shenandoah 0

Cameron Shackford and Morgan O'Neill scored to give the host Maroons (8-8, 4-4 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (10-5-2, 4-4) on Sunday.

Carrington Lippi had two saves for Roanoke.

Radford 3, Gardner-Webb 0

Kat Parris, Katelyn O'Donnell and Ashley Loundermon scored to give the Highlanders (9-3-4, 5-2-1 Big South) a win over the Bulldogs (9-6-3, 4-3-1) on Saturday night in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Jordan Phillips had six saves for Radford, which finished unbeaten (5-0-2) on the road in regular-season play for the first time in 20 years.

No. 20 W&L 4, Averett 0

Lindsay White, Sophie Berman, Sam Berish and Grace Wielechowski scored to lead the Generals (12-0-4, 7-0-1 ODAC) past the Cougars (5-7-2, 3-4-1) on Saturday in Danville.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 7 UVa 3, Kent State 0

Annie McDonough, Dani Mendez-Trendler and Laura Janssen scored to help the Cavaliers (11-5) beat the Golden Flashes (7-8) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

No. 17 W&L 4, Randolph-Macon 2

Freddie Tobeason scored two goals to help the Generals (12-2, 5-1 ODAC) beat the Yellow Jackets (6-10, 3-4) on Saturday in Ashland.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 24 UVa 1, No. 25 Wake Forest 0

Leo Afonso scored in the 63rd minute as the Cavaliers (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) moved into sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division with a win over the Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-3) on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

Holden Brown had three saves for UVa, which will clinch the top seed in the ACC tournament if it wins at North Carolina on Friday.

No. 11 W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 1

Samuel Bass, Grant McCarty and Charley Colby scored to give the Generals (11-1-4, 7-0-2 ODAC) a win over the Yellow Jackets (7-5-3, 3-4-2) on Saturday in Ashland.