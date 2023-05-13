RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech finished second on the women’s side at the ACC outdoor track and field championships Saturday.

Duke won the women’s team title at the three-day meet with 145.5 points. The Hokies were a distant second with 84.5 points. Virginia finished fifth.

Clemson won the men’s team crown with 92 points. Florida State was second with 91 points. UVa and Louisville tied for third with 89.5 points. Virginia Tech was fifth with 84.5 points.

Virginia Tech’s Antonio Lopez Segura won the 5,000 meters (13 minutes, 49.02 seconds) on Saturday. UVa’s Derek Johnson was third (13:51.37).

Virginia Tech freshman Nicholas Plant won the men’s 800 (1:47.41), with teammate Ben Nagel third (1:48.18).

Lindsey Butler of Virginia Tech took second in the women’s 800 (2:02.2), with teammate Star Price third (2:02.5).

UVa’s Margot Appleton won the 1,500 in a facility-record time of 4:14.58. UVa’s Esther Seeland was third (4:16.82).

The UVa foursome of Kayla Bonnick, Jada Seaman, Jada Pierre and Sarah Akpan won the women’s 4x100 relay in a school-record 43.71 seconds.

UVa’s Ashley Anumba took second in the women’s discus (191 feet, 11 inches).

Alex Sherman of UVa was third in the men’s 400 hurdles (51.09).

On Friday night, UVa’s Nathan Mountain won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:32.05). Teammate Derek Johnson was second (8:33.82).

TRACK AND FIELD

Wellings triumphs: Radford’s Chloe Wellings won the 5,000 meters Friday night with a time of 16:56.20 at the Big South outdoor championships in Rock Hill, S.C.

Radford finished fourth in the women’s team standings.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 22, Bryn Athyn 3: Lilly Blair scored four goals Saturday to lead the 16th-ranked Maroons (16-3) past Bryn Athyn (11-3) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Lancaster, Penn.

Eighth-ranked Franklin & Marshall (15-4), which had a first-round bye, will host Roanoke in the second round Sunday.

Albany 16, UVa 14: Sarah Falk had seven goals to lead the Great Danes (13-6) past the 12th-ranked Cavaliers (11-7) in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday night in Denver.

Down 10-3 with 11:42 left in the third quarter, Albany went on a 12-2 run to grab a 15-12 lead with 4:50 left in the fourth.

MEN’S LACROSSE

W&L 21, Centre 10: Hudson Pokorny had five goals and four assists to lead the ninth-ranked Generals (17-4) past Centre (13-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Lexington.

The Generals, who had a first-round bye, broke the school single-season record for wins.

W&L will host Grove City (11-8), an 18-17 overtime winner over 14th-ranked Swarthmore, in the Sweet 16 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Pokorny now has 55 assists, breaking the ODAC single-season record.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, Duke 0: No. 5 overall seed Virginia (27-4) beat No. 12 overall seed Duke (22-7) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa will meet No. 4 seed Kentucky in the May 18 quarterfinals in Florida.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Michigan 4, UVa 2: No. 5 overall seed Michigan (25-3) beat No. 12 overall seed Virginia (24-7) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

WOMEN’S ROWING

UVa wins ACC title: The ninth-ranked Cavaliers won four of the five grand finals to win the ACC championship for the 13th straight year on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

UVa finished with 95 points. Syracuse was second with 86.

BASEBALL

No. 21 UVa 15, Louisville 5: Griff O’Ferrall had four hits and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers (39-11, 14-11 ACC) past the Cardinals (29-20, 9-16) on Friday night in Charlottesville.