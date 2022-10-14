In the region: Virginia Tech women tie No. 13 UVa

BLACKSBURG — Taylor Bryan of the Virginia Tech women's soccer team scored with 41 seconds left to enable the Hokies to tie 13th-ranked Virginia 3-3 on Thursday night at Thompson Field.

The Hokies (9-4-2, 3-3-1 ACC) scored the final two goals of the game, with Bryan supplying both of them.

It was the first time the teams tied in 14 years.

Virginia Tech's three goals were the most UVa (10-2-3, 3-2-2) has allowed in a game this year.

Taylor Price scored in the 31st minute to give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead.

Jill Flammia of UVa tied the game in the 50th minute. Haley Hopkins intercepted a pass and scored 13 seconds later to give UVa a 2-1 lead. They were the fastest back-to-back goals in UVa history.

Hopkins scored again in the 59th minute.

Bryan scored in the 80th minute to cut the lead to 3-2.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SVU 4, Pfeiffer 0

Matia Murray, Courtney Montes, Morgan Romney and Lindsey Clausen scored to give the Knights (7-5-1, 3-1-1 USA South) a win over the Falcons (1-9-1, 0-5) on Friday in Buena Vista.

MEN'S SOCCER

Pittsburgh 1, Virginia Tech 0

Luis Sahmkow scored in the 59th minute to give the Panthers (6-3-3, 3-2-1 ACC) a win over the Hokies (2-10-1, 0-6) on Friday in Blacksburg.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 12 Wake Forest 1, No. 6 UVa 0

Abby Carpenter scored with 5:03 left to give the Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-1 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2) on Friday in Charlottesville.

UVa, which was shut out for the first time this year, saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

CROSS COUNTRY

Highlanders triumph

Radford swept the men's and women's team titles at the Roanoke College Invitational on Friday at Green Hill Park.

Radford's Lucy Thornton won the women's race with a time of 20:51.6. It was the second-fastest 6K time in Radford history.

The Highlanders topped the 15-team women's field with 15 points to runner-up SVU's 63.

Radford topped the 17-team men's field with 42 points to runner-up Roanoke's 98.

SVU's Dylan May won the men's race with a time of 24:24.2 on the 8K course.