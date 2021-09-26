 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech women tie No. 2 Duke
IN THE REGION

In the region: Virginia Tech women tie No. 2 Duke

BLACKSBURG — Alia Skinner had eight saves to help the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team tie No. 2 Duke 1-1 in double overtime Sunday.

Nicole Kozlova scored for the Hokies (7-2-2, 1-0-2 ACC) in the 22nd minute, but Nicole Chico of the Blue Devils (7-1-1, 0-1-1) tied the game in the 35th minute.

Tech was a player down for the final 11 minutes of regulation and both overtime periods after Makenzie Graham received her second yellow card.

Duke, coming off a loss to UVa, played without two starters because of COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game.

Tech tied a top-five foe for the second straight game.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 7 UVa 2, N.C. State 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Talia Staude scored on a header with 57 seconds left in regulation to give the Cavaliers (10-1, 3-0 ACC) a win over the Wolfpack (4-5-2, 0-3) on Sunday.

SVU 5, N.C. Wesleyan 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Maybel Harris and Makinna Winterton each scored twice to lead the Knights (4-2-2, 1-0 USA South) past the Battling Bishops (2-5-1, 0-1) on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 2 W&L 8, Guilford 2

LEXINGTON — Asa Tuke scored twice to help W&L (7-0-1, 1-0 ODAC) beat the Quakers (5-2, 0-1) on Sunday.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 21 ODU 2, No. 11 UVa 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Old Dominion (6-2) scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Cavaliers (6-3) on Sunday.

W&L 4, No. 18 Centre 1

LEXINGTON — Sara Amil had eight saves to lead the Generals (6-0) past the Colonels (6-2) on Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

W&L wins a pair

FERRUM — The Generals beat Ferrum 18-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 on Saturday to give W&L’s Bryan Snyder the 600th win of his coaching career.

W&L (12-3, 4-0 ODAC) beat Bridgewater 25-19, 25-18, 27-25 in its second match of the day.

SVU wins a pair

BUENA VISTA — Southern Virginia (11-2, 3-0 USA South) beat William Peace 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 and defeated Meredith 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-12 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to six matches.

