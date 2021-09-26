In the region: Virginia Tech women tie No. 2 Duke

BLACKSBURG — Alia Skinner had eight saves to help the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team tie No. 2 Duke 1-1 in double overtime Sunday.

Nicole Kozlova scored for the Hokies (7-2-2, 1-0-2 ACC) in the 22nd minute, but Nicole Chico of the Blue Devils (7-1-1, 0-1-1) tied the game in the 35th minute.

Tech was a player down for the final 11 minutes of regulation and both overtime periods after Makenzie Graham received her second yellow card.

Duke, coming off a loss to UVa, played without two starters because of COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game.

Tech tied a top-five foe for the second straight game.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 7 UVa 2, N.C. State 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Talia Staude scored on a header with 57 seconds left in regulation to give the Cavaliers (10-1, 3-0 ACC) a win over the Wolfpack (4-5-2, 0-3) on Sunday.

SVU 5, N.C. Wesleyan 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Maybel Harris and Makinna Winterton each scored twice to lead the Knights (4-2-2, 1-0 USA South) past the Battling Bishops (2-5-1, 0-1) on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER