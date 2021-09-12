 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech women upset No. 12 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nicole Kozlova scored in the 20th minute to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 12 South Carolina on Sunday.

It was Tech's first road win over a ranked foe since the Hokies won at No. 17 Texas in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Emily Gray had the assist, moving her into a tie for fourth on the Tech career list with 19.

Alia Skinner had three saves for the Hokies (6-2), while Heather Hinz had four saves for the Gamecocks (5-2).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 UVa 2, Oklahoma 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alexa Spaanstra scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute to give the Cavaliers (7-1) a win over the Sooners (3-4-1) on Sunday.

Roanoke wins a pair

ONEONTA, N.Y. — Morgan O'Neill scored twice to lead the Maroons (5-0) a 6-0 win over Hartwick (2-1-2) on Sunday in the Oneonta Mayor's Cup.

In Saturday's Cup action, O'Neill and MC Petrucelli scored to give the Maroons a 2-0 win over Oneonta.

W&L wins a pair

SALISBURY, Md. — Erin Hoeh scored in the 83rd minute to give the Generals (5-0) a 1-0 win over Salisbury (2-2) in the Salisbury Women's Soccer Classic on Sunday.

In Saturday's Classic action, Cameron Grainger and Annie Martin scored to give the Generals a 2-0 win over St. Mary's.

SVU 1, Covenant 0

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Abby Paulsen scored in the first minute to give the Knights (2-2-1) a win over Covenant (2-3) on Saturday.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 19 Duke 1, No. 6 Virginia Tech 0

DURHAM, N.C. — Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to give the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) a win over the Hokies (2-1-2, 0-1) on Saturday night.

No. 11 W&L 2, Lynchburg 1, 2 OT

LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira scored in the 108th minute to give the Generals (3-0-1) a win over the Hornets (2-1-1) on Saturday night.

Roanoke 2, N.C. Wesleyan 0

Anthony Zarlenga and Liam Camilleri scored in the second half to give the host Maroons (4-1) a win over the Battling Bishops (0-3-1) on Saturday night.

SVU 1, Piedmont 0, 2 OT

BUENA VISTA — Shawn Curtis scored in the 107th minute to give the Knights (1-3) a win over Piedmont (2-2) on Saturday night.

WOMEN'S GOLF

No. 8 W&L breaks mark

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — The Generals shot a program-record 300 in the first round of the Montgomery Country Club Invitational on Sunday. The old mark of 301 was set seven years ago.

W&L is in fifth out of 13 teams at 12 over par.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 5, No. 14 Christopher Newport 4

LEXINGTON — Grace Weise scored three goals to lead the Generals (3-0) past the Captains (1-3) on Saturday.

