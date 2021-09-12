In the region: Virginia Tech women upset No. 12 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nicole Kozlova scored in the 20th minute to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 12 South Carolina on Sunday.

It was Tech's first road win over a ranked foe since the Hokies won at No. 17 Texas in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Emily Gray had the assist, moving her into a tie for fourth on the Tech career list with 19.

Alia Skinner had three saves for the Hokies (6-2), while Heather Hinz had four saves for the Gamecocks (5-2).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 UVa 2, Oklahoma 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alexa Spaanstra scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute to give the Cavaliers (7-1) a win over the Sooners (3-4-1) on Sunday.

Roanoke wins a pair

ONEONTA, N.Y. — Morgan O'Neill scored twice to lead the Maroons (5-0) a 6-0 win over Hartwick (2-1-2) on Sunday in the Oneonta Mayor's Cup.

In Saturday's Cup action, O'Neill and MC Petrucelli scored to give the Maroons a 2-0 win over Oneonta.

W&L wins a pair