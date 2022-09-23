In the region: Virginia Tech women upset No. 22 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Taylor Price scored in the 63rd minute to give the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 22 North Carolina State on Thursday night.

Lauren Hargrove had one save for the Hokies (7-2-1, 1-1 ACC).

Maria Echezarreta had nine saves for the Wolfpack (6-2-3, 1-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 18 Notre Dame 1, No. 2 UVa 0: Maddie Mercado scored in the 76th minute to give the Fighting Irish (8-1-0, 1-1 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (8-1-1, 1-1) on Thursday night in South Bend, Indiana.

UVa lost to Notre Dame for the first time in seven years.

MEN’S SOCCER

VMI 1, SVU 0: Nathan Lam scored in the 59th minute to give the Keydets (1-6-1) a win over NCAA Division III member Southern Virginia (0-5-1) on Thursday in Lexington.

It was Nick Regan’s first win as VMI’s head coach.

Connor Cherry had two saves for VMI, which recorded its first shutout win since 2019.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 10 UVa 3, No. 11 Syracuse 0: Cato Geusgens scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 ACC) to a win over the Orange (7-2, 1-1) on Friday in Charlottesville.

SVU 6, Notre Dame (Md.) 1: Carly Hoffer scored three goals to lead the Knights (1-5) past the Gators (0-4) on Friday in Baltimore.

SVU broke the school record for the most goals scored in a game.