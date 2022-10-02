In the region: Virginia Tech women upset No. 3 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Tori Powell scored in the 85th minute to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 2-1 win over third-ranked North Carolina on Saturday night at Thompson Field.

The Hokies (9-2-1, 3-1 ACC) beat 12-time NCAA champ North Carolina (9-3, 2-2) for the first time in 11 years and for only the third time in the 24-game history of the series. Virginia Tech snapped UNC's 13-game unbeaten streak in the series.

It was Virginia Tech's first win over a top-five foe since the Hokies beat then-No. 1 Virginia in the 2013 ACC semifinals.

Libby Moore scored in the first half for the Tar Heels. Taylor Bryan tied the game in the 73rd minute.

The Hokies have won three straight games, with two of those victories coming against ranked teams. This is the first time in four years that Virginia Tech has beaten two ranked opponents in the same season.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 2 UVa 1, No. 4 Duke 0

Lia Godfrey scored in the 28th minute to give the Cavaliers (10-1-1, 3-1 ACC) a win over the Blue Devils (8-3, 3-1) on Sunday in Durham, North Carolina.

Cayla White had six saves for UVa.

Ferrum 0, Randolph 0

Ali Austin had three saves for host Ferrum (3-4-2, 0-1-1 ODAC) on Sunday in a tie with the WildCats (4-1-3, 0-1-1).

SVU 5, N.C. Wesleyan 0

Makinna Winterton, Madison Sollis, Maybel Harris, Lakyn Hansen and Morgan Romney scored to give the Knights (5-5, 1-1 USA South) a win over North Carolina Wesleyan (3-6, 1-1) on Saturday night in Buena Vista.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 7 UVa 3, No. 19 W&M 0

Dani Mendez-Trendler, Taryn Tkachuk and Meghen Hengerer scored to give the Cavaliers (7-3) a win over William and Mary (7-4) on Sunday in Charlottesville.