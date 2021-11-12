In the region: Virginia Tech women win in NCAAs

BLACKSBURG — Emily Gray, Tori Powell and Emma Steigerwald scored to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 3-1 win over Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

Gray scored in the 12th minute for the Hokies (12-5-2), but Emma Sears of the Buckeyes (9-9-2) tied the game in the 47th minute.

Powell scored in the 68th minute to give Tech the lead for good. Steigerwald added a goal in the 84th minute.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UVa 6, High Point 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sydney Zandi, Alexis Theoret, Sarah Brunner, Diana Ordonez and Kira Maguire scored to give the top-seeded and second-ranked Cavaliers (17-2-2) a win over the Panthers (10-8-2) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

UVa's first goal came on an own goal.

FOOTBALL

VMI's Bridy sidelined

VMI senior running back Korey Bridy tweeted that he had surgery Friday to repair the Lisfranc ligament in his foot and will miss the rest of the season.