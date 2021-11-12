In the region: Virginia Tech women win in NCAAs

BLACKSBURG — Emily Gray, Tori Powell and Emma Steigerwald scored to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 3-1 win over Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
Gray scored in the 12th minute for the Hokies (12-5-2), but Emma Sears of the Buckeyes (9-9-2) tied the game in the 47th minute.
Powell scored in the 68th minute to give Tech the lead for good. Steigerwald added a goal in the 84th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UVa 6, High Point 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sydney Zandi, Alexis Theoret, Sarah Brunner, Diana Ordonez and Kira Maguire scored to give the top-seeded and second-ranked Cavaliers (17-2-2) a win over the Panthers (10-8-2) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
UVa's first goal came on an own goal.
FOOTBALL
VMI's Bridy sidelined
VMI senior running back Korey Bridy tweeted that he had surgery Friday to repair the Lisfranc ligament in his foot and will miss the rest of the season.
Bridy has run for a team-high 654 yards and eight touchdowns for the 21st-ranked Keydets, who will visit Furman on Saturday.
He was hurt against Chattanooga on Oct. 16 and missed the following game against Mercer but did play the past two games.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L 6, Baruch 1
LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored four goals to lead the Generals (15-1-2) past Baruch (7-7-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday.
W&L goalkeeper Michael Nyc, who had been sidelined since suffering a torn PCL on Oct. 2, returned to action.
W&L will host Covenant in a second-round game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maryland 2, UVa 1
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mayv Clune and Emma DeBerdine scored to give the fifth-ranked Terrapins (14-6) a win over the 13th-ranked Cavaliers (12-9) in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament Friday.
UVa trailed 2-0 after three quarters.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 85, Eastern 60
Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 25 points to lead the 20th-ranked Maroons to a season-opening win over visiting Eastern (1-1) in the first round of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
SVU 100, Houghton 77
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Conner Marchant scored 22 points to lead Southern Virginia (2-0) past Houghton (0-2) in the first round of the University of Rochester Tournament on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lopez Segura 15th at regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura finished 15th at the NCAA Southeast Regional men's championships Friday with a time of 29:48.3 on the 10K course.
UVa's Rohann Asfaw was 23rd (29:57.5).
Virginia was seventh out of 30 schools in the men's team standings, with Virginia Tech 10th. Wake Forest and Furman were the top two teams, earning automatic bids to the NCAA national championships.
On the women's side, Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University was 18th with a school-record time of 20:42.8 on the 6K course.
Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler was 22nd (20:49.7).
Virginia Tech was sixth out of 31 schools in the women's team standings, with Virginia seventh and Radford a school-record 13th. North Carolina State and North Carolina were the top two teams, earning automatic bids to the national championships.