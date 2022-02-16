In the region: Virginia Tech women's lacrosse upsets No. 13 JMU

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Va. Tech 10,

No. 13 JMU 9

HARRISONBURG – Olivia Vergano scored with 2:02 left to give the Hokies (1-1) a win over the Dukes (0-2) on Wednesday.

Tech had been 0-18 in the series.

It was the first win for Kristen Skiera as Tech’s coach.

Sophie Student scored with 9:38 to go and again with 3:25 left to tie the game at 9. She had three goals in the win.

SWIMMING

UVa relay wins gold

ATLANTA – The Virginia women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Ella Nelson, Ella Bathurst and Alex Walsh won gold with a meet-record time of 6 minutes, 53.37 seconds on the first night of the ACC championships Tuesday.

UVa won that event for the 15th straight year.

On the men’s side, UVa finished third in the 800 freestyle relay.