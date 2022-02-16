 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the region: Virginia Tech women's lacrosse upsets No. 13 JMU

  • 0

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Va. Tech 10,

No. 13 JMU 9

HARRISONBURG – Olivia Vergano scored with 2:02 left to give the Hokies (1-1) a win over the Dukes (0-2) on Wednesday.

Tech had been 0-18 in the series.

It was the first win for Kristen Skiera as Tech’s coach.

Sophie Student scored with 9:38 to go and again with 3:25 left to tie the game at 9. She had three goals in the win.

SWIMMING

UVa relay wins gold

ATLANTA – The Virginia women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Ella Nelson, Ella Bathurst and Alex Walsh won gold with a meet-record time of 6 minutes, 53.37 seconds on the first night of the ACC championships Tuesday.

UVa won that event for the 15th straight year.

People are also reading…

On the men’s side, UVa finished third in the 800 freestyle relay.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert