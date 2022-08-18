In the region: Virginia Tech women's soccer wins opener

WILLIAMSBURG — Emma Pelkowski scored in the 84th minute to give the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team a 4-3 win over William and Mary on Thursday night.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Tori Powell of Virginia Tech scored in the 15th minute to tie the game at 1. Tech freshman Taylor Price scored in the 23rd minute to give the Hokies the lead.

Ivey Crain of the Tribe tied the game at 2 in the 34th minute and scored again less than 90 seconds later to give her team a 3-2 lead.

Powell scored in the 83rd minute to tie the game.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Robert Morris 2, VMI 0

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Sheridan Reid scored in the 30th minute and Gabriella Lecuona added a goal in the 47th minute to lead the Colonials past the Keydets in the season opener for both teams Thursday.

GOLF

Jordan, Hurst advance at VSGA Senior Amateur

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg Country Club and David Jordan of Willow Oaks Country Club each won twice Thursday to advance to Friday’s final of the 75th VSGA Senior Amateur Championship at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club.

Hurst beat David Williams Jr. 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals Thursday morning and defeated two-time VSGA Senior Am champ Buck Brittain 3 and 2 in the afternoon semifinals.

Jordan defeated Jeffrey Flax in 20 holes in the quarterfinals and beat Jon Zampedro 3 and 2 in the semifinals.

The tournament began with stroke-play qualifying Monday and Tuesday. Match play began Wednesday.

Darrell Craft of The Waterfront Country Club beat Steve Firkins 7 and 6 in the round of 32 on Wednesday morning but lost to Hurst 4 and 3 in the round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon.